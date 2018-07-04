Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Swimsuit With Shaved Head

Tamar's revealing her swimsuit body during her early 4th of July celebrations.

Tamar Braxton is showing off her toned body in a swimsuit in a new photo shared to Instagram. The singer and reality star was still rocking her shaved head in a new snap posted to the social media site on July 3 as she started to celebrate the 4th of July a little early.

Posting a photo of herself rocking some tropical swimwear to her account this week, Braxton’s new photo showed off her hard work in the gym in a one piece bathing suit that featured an all over green and blue leaf print.

Going barefoot in the snap, which appeared to be taken during a vacation or possibly a beach day at home, Tamar then coupled her green and blue swimsuit with a matching cover up that stretched down to the floor while accessorizing with gold jewelry and a gold headband around her head.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Braxton shaved off her head last year shortly after announcing her divorce from husband Vince Herbert.

The Braxton Family Values star then revealed in the caption of the swimwear snap that she was getting in the celebratory spirit a day early as she was actually getting ready for Independence Day.

“In that @fashionnova for the 4th,” Tamar captioned the photo posted on July 3, adding an explosive emoji to her message.

The snap has already received more than 76,000 likes in the first 15 hours since Tamar shared it with her 3 million followers.

Braxton’s stunning swimwear picture came shortly after she opened up about struggling with body dysmorphia, something Tamar said she grapples with today.

Essence reported that the former The Real co-host got candid about her past issues on Instagram earlier this month after sharing a throwback photo of herself revealing her flat and toned middle in a white crop top.

Speaking candidly in the caption of the photo, which was taken 22 years ago in 1996, Tamar told her followers that she actually thought she was fat when the snap was taken.

“Can you believe I thought I was FAT??!? (I’d sure like to be that size now lord),” Braxton wrote in her lengthy post that accompanied her throwback upload, adding, “I STILL struggle with body dysmorphia.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Braxton then recalled that her body issues first began when she was just 11-years-old and she was told by a record executive that she was too big to be a commercial star.

“We put ourselves through hell to be however someone else see’s us… how about if you are going to work at something,” Tamar then continued in part. “WORK ON YOU FOR YOU and have the faith that GOD made you this way on purpose!”