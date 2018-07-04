David Foster’s Daughters React To Their Father’s Fifth Marriage Proposal

The music man's adult daughters poke fun at his latest engagement.

David Foster is getting ready to take his fifth walk down the aisle, and his adult daughters have some definite opinions about it. The Grammy-winning music man, who proposed to singer Katharine McPhee while vacationing with her in Capri, seems to have the full support of his family as he makes plans to marry a woman half his age. Foster’s daughters even poked fun at the newly engaged couple as news of their surprising engagement began to make headlines this week.

Shortly after the couple’s engagement news was announced, Foster, 68, posted an Instagram photo of himself and McPhee, 34, in Capri with the simple caption, “Yup.”

The music producer’s daughters Erin and Sara quickly hit the comments section to post their reactions to their father’s engagement to McPhee, who is younger than both of them. The Daily Mail posted a screenshot of Foster’s daughters’ comments on his Instagram photo which prove they have no beef with their dad’s younger bride. Erin Foster, 35, wrote, “‘Mommmyyy” along with three red heart emojis. About an hour later, Foster’s younger daughter, Sara, 27, joked, “Out of the country. What did I miss?”

You can see David Foster’s Instagram post which prompted his daughters’ comments below.

David Foster’s daughters have been vocal about their approval of Katharine McPhee. Last year, Erin Foster told People the family really likes the American Idol alum.

“She’s amazing. I really like her. She’s awesome,” Foster’s daughter, Erin, said of McPhee. “My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

Sara Foster also told Us Weekly that the family “totally approves” of their father’s latest lady love and she called out haters who question the relationship.

“We totally approve!” Sara Foster Us Weekly last December.

“If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does. …He’s happy in this relationship and it bothers me that anybody would say anything negative about it. It’s like, people have way too much time on their hands. If someone is happy, leave them alone. … [Katharine] is a grown a** woman. She’s not 20, she’s turning 34. And my dad is very young. He’s like a very young, young dad/grandpa.”

An insider told E! News that all of Foster’s children are happy for the newly engaged couple.

“David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive,” the source told E! “Only a few family members knew about his plans. David’s children are all very accepting of Katherine now, and are very happy for their Dad.”

Foster, who has been stepfather to everyone from Brody Jenner to Gigi and Bella Hadid, has been married four other times: to singer B.J. Cook (1972 to 1981), Rebecca Dyer (1982 to 1986), Linda Thompson (1991 to 2005) and Yolanda Hadid (2011 to 2017). This will be the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster even played the piano at his future wife’s first wedding, according to People.

David Foster proposed to Katharine McPhee at an Italian restaurant in Ana Capri, at the top of the island of Capri, over the weekend, according to The Mail. In an Instagram post, McPhee said the Foster popped the question “at the top of this mountain in Anacapri” during the couple’s romantic rendezvous in Italy.