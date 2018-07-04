WWE News: All Eight Matches Thus Far For ‘Extreme Rules,’ Bray Wyatt Recuperating After Car Crash

Bray Wyatt received multiple injuries but seems to be in good spirits since returning home.

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, was involved in a three-car head-on collision this past Friday while en route to an airport in Tampa, Florida. This was the reason that Bray Wyatt missed Monday’s Raw and other recent WWE events.

As TMZ reported, Wyatt sustained multiple injuries, and after being treated at Tampa General Hospital, he was released. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Wyatt was cited for careless driving due to failure to operate a vehicle in a careful and prudent manner. It’s unclear what distracted the wrestler while he was driving, but according to the TMZ report, he collided into the car that was ahead of him, and the car he hit veered into another vehicle.

No details have been released on what injuries he suffered, but he seemed in good spirits when he spoke to TMZ. He told the publication that he’s moving around, and that he’s going to live because he can’t die. The WWE is still advertising him for Extreme Rules, and thankfully, it looks like he is recuperating just fine.

On Monday following Raw, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to tweet what appears to be a confirmation that he indeed will be in the corner of Matt Hardy for their match at Extreme Rules, or perhaps indicating that he will return as soon as next week’s Raw. Fans sent the wrestler get well wishes and wished him and Hardy luck in their championship defense.

To the rescue I come Zenith — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 3, 2018

Samael will come back. I'm glad you're all right pic.twitter.com/PLlXDPS02F — Chen. ChinaWyattFans (@ChinaWyattFans) July 3, 2018

I'm glad to know you're ok, that's what matters the most. stay strong champ ???????????? — Nicolle Fallucca (@ArtbyFallucca) July 3, 2018

Thus far, there has been eight matches booked for Extreme Rules, and seven of them are for championships. The WWE is advertising this as a special start time, and as fans know, that usually means we’re in for another long one. The pay-per-view’s name can be a bit misleading, as extreme rules would imply that the rules will be strict for the event, but as this is the WWE, it means the exact opposite; street fights, steel cage matches, and last man standing bouts are usual tropes for this event. Thus far, only two matches have had extreme stipulations added to the contests but more are surely to come over the next two weeks.

United States Championship Match

As the Inquisitr reported, Jeff Hardy will be defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. After losing four matches in a row to AJ Styles, Nakamura could use a big win to put him back on top, and this could be the match to do that.

30-Minute Iron Man Match

Given the fact that this event is likely to go near four hours, it’s questionable why this isn’t the standard 60-minute length usually seen in iron man matches. Regardless, Dolph Ziggler will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Team Hell No is back and in full force. Daniel Bryan and Kane will challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the tag team titles.

Raw Tag Team Championship

The B-Team will challenge Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the titles. The B-Team has been on a roll as of late, and numerous angles could stem from this one. Given the fact that Bo Dallas is Bray’s real-life brother, some think that he will eventually join Bray for a new Wyatt Family. This may mean that Bray could double-cross Hardy, though the team is on fire, so that seems a bit unlikely. And of course, this could just be a straightforward program with nothing stemming from it, which seems to be WWE’s modus operandi as of late.

WWE

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Carmella defends her championship against Asuka. Much of the WWE universe has been disappointed how Asuka has been booked, and if she doesn’t win the title at Extreme Rules, this will be yet another time the former undefeated superstar has lost after a big build.

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

In the only non-title bout thus far, Lashley will take on Reigns. Many argue that this has been one of the worst and most awkward angles in recent WWE history. Each time these two are put together, the live audience, and many watching from home, are not shy in expressing boredom from this program. Even though it may not be a popular booking, these two are still colliding at Extreme Rules.

It's cool that WWE is scheduling bathroom breaks into their pay-per-views! XD — Daniel (@fatalroadie00) July 4, 2018

WWE Championship

AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Rusev. Rusev is over in a big way, and the WWE universe makes that known every time he enters the ring. This should be a solid contest, and you never know, it could finally be “Rusev Day” at Extreme Rules.

Raw Women’s Championship

In an extreme rules match, Alexa Bliss defends the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax. “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is in a storyline that she is suspended, so the former UFC champion said she is going to purchase a front row ticket for the event. Given Ronda’s feud with Bliss, and following WWE logic, there is a great chance Rousey will become involved in the match.

Extreme Rules airs live on pay-per-view and on the WWE Network on Sunday, July 15, at 7 p.m. EST.