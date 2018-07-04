Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Visit Famous Tattoo Shop Together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted at a famous New York tattoo shop recently after weeks of canoodling around the city.

According to Elle reports this week, footage surfaced of the pair leaving Bang Bang studios Sunday which suggests that Bieber may have been the only one to get some new ink gotten some new ink and Baldwin came along for support. The pair have been packing on the PDA recently in Canada, Washington and New York City.

Famed tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena who has inked both Bieber and Baldwin in the past shared an image of himself with the pair on his Instagram page Monday. In the image Bieber, the 24-year-old pop star has his arm around 21-year-old model while he is kissing her on the forehead.

“Style&Grace,” JonBoy’s caption reads.

In the comment section, Baldwin seemed to confirm that she did not get any work done when visiting the parlour with Bieber. Danielle Herzlich, the wife of New York Giants tight end and linebacker Mark Herzlich, asked Baldwin “did you tattoo cheat on me?”

Style&Grace A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

Baldwin responded, “Never!”

Earlier this year, JonBoy spoke to GQ about learning discretion as somebody who tattoos celebrities like Bieber, Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott.

“I’m starting to understand they have very tight circles for a reason, because everyone just wants to be in their business, and they just want to live their life,” he said. “For them to be like, yo, we trust that you’re not going to exploit us, you’re going to be chill with us and not act all weird, it means something I keep it chill, but of course, inside, I’m like, this is super cool.”

While the pair pictured in JonBoy’s Instagram post this week did not both get inked on their most recent trip to his parlour, they share the same tattoo. In 2015, Bieber tatted the letter “G” on his arm to honor the daughter of Chad Veach who leads the Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California.

Veach’s daughter Georgia was diagnosed with a brain formation disorder called Lissencephaly since birth. Bieber previously explained the tattoo and his relationship with the Veach family on Instagram.

“This is for the strongest couple I know Chad and Julia Veach! Their daughter was born with Lissencephaly,” he wrote. “She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I’m blessed to have you in my life #Georgia #gtat.”

Baldwin got the same letter tattooed behind her ear, offering a similar explanation on social media.

“G for Georgia #georgiaonmymind,” she previously wrote. “Love u both @juliaveach @chad_veach.”