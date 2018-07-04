Tristan Thompson Spotted House Hunting In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian’s man, Tristan Thompson, was spotted house hunting in L.A. this week. The NBA star is seemingly looking for a new house just months after his cheating scandal.

According to a July 3 report by The Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson was seen looking at vacant houses in the suburbs of L.A. on Tuesday. The basketball player was photographed check out a house in Woodland Hills that is currently for sale.

Tristan Thompson wore a white Nike t-shirt with blue Nike shorts and a pair of slide on sandals as he house hunted. At one point he was even photographed lifting up his shirt to give the cameras a peek at his toned abs.

The house that Thompson peeked at includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The mansion sits on Mullholland Drive and is reportedly selling for $2 million. The house has three stories, and is said to be 4,590 square feet. The home was reportedly built in 1986, and includes amenities such as a swimming pool, barbecue island, and a spa. The house even has a full basketball court, which is perfect for Thompson, who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Tristan’s baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, already has a home that she loves near her family in Calabasas, it seems that Thompson is looking for a new place to live near his girlfriend. Fans are now wondering why Tristan would need a new home if he’s been living with Khloe and their daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson only recently returned to L.A. after returning to his hometown of Toronto, Canada to reunite with his friends for a guys night out. The men headed to STK Toronto restaurant where they were given a private room for their bash. Source tell Us Weekly Magazine that the guys ordered bottles of Don Julio and tequila, and ordered filet, hamburgers, and chicken to eat during for their

Later, the staff members brought out a platter of sweet treats for the men to enjoy for dessert. On the platter the hashtag “#TrueDaddy” was spelled out in chocolate frosting.

As for Tristan Thompson’s interaction with Khloe Kardashian’s family three months after the cheating scandal, sources reveal that things are going much better.

“There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner]. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly.”