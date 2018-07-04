Tupac Murder Seemingly Solved As Chief Suspect Confesses, Fans Outraged That The Case Is Still Open

Duane Davis previously confessed to being in the car, and now he has confessed, under immunity, who pulled the trigger.

Tupac Shakur was brutally gunned down in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996. Six days later, Tupac died from his injuries. Now, 22 years later, it looks like the case has been solved, though justice may not be served.

For over two decades, from the realistic to the ridiculous, various rumors circulated on who killed the beloved rapper. But one rumor had a lot of evidence behind it, and fans, experts close to the case, and family of Tupac Shakur have assumed who the killer is for decades.

On that same fateful September night, Tupac spotted alleged Crip member Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Earlier that year, allegedly, Anderson and other presumed Crip members robbed a Death Row Records entourage member. When Tupac spotted Anderson at the MGM Grand, he and other Death Row associates attacked Orlando Anderson for payback, as documented by The Guardian.

As NBC News Las Vegas 3 reported, Duane “Keffe D” Keith Davis, alleged gangster and Orlando’s uncle, was also believed to be involved in the rapper’s murder. Orlando Anderson was killed in a shootout with gang members on May 29, 1998, so Davis has been the primary center of the investigations.

The recent USA Network limited series, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., intensely covered the details and the multiple investigations of the cases. More than just being an eye-opening show, it looks like it may have led to the solving of Shakur’s murder.

As NBC Las Vegas documented, in an interview with the series’ filmmakers, “Keffe D” confessed that he was in the car when Anderson fired the shots that killed Tupac Shakur. As seen in the video below, in an interview with BET earlier this year for their Death Row Chronicles documentary, Davis confessed to being in the car, but at the time, he didn’t provide any details of who fired the shots.

Warning: The video below contains strong language and some violence.

So, what changed? As Esquire documented, “Keffe D” revealed why he gave Orlando’s name and confessed to his involvement.

“People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer, and I have nothing else to lose.”

But even with cancer, the idea of being charged and serving prison time can’t be too enticing for Duane. In an interview with The Wrap, Unsolved showrunner Kyle Long explains why “Keffe D” confessed so freely.

“In the [‘Unsolved’] finale, when you see why the whole Keffe D thing, how he had immunity and that—long story short, in real life and in the television show, he had immunity to make this confession to the task force. When the task force fell apart he still had immunity.”

Immunity and all, Long is still outraged that the Las Vegas Police Department are doing nothing about it. As reported by NBC, the LVMPD released a statement.

“We are aware of the statements made in the BET interview regarding the Tupac case. As a result of those statements we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety. Various reports that an arrest warrant is about to be submitted are inaccurate. This Case still remains an open homicide case.”

The fact that no one has been charged with Tupac’s murder is the tragic story of this 22-year-old case, and it looks like, unfortunately, that theme is still holding true. Even if the LVPD can’t arrest Duane because of his immunity, they could officially clear the case.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department: It is time for Las Vegas Metro Police to clear the Tupac Shakur mu… https://t.co/9ACJJWXRTg via @Change — onicia strachan (@onicia_oni) July 3, 2018

Kyle Long isn’t the only one infuriated by the Tupac murder case remaining open. Fans have taken to social media to express their outrage, and recently, a petition on Change.org was created to urge the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to clear the Tupac Shakur murder case.