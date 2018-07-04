A Trailer For Bella Thorne’s Horror Movie ‘I Still See You’ Shows Her Nude And Afraid As A Ghost Scares Her

Bella Thorne drops multiple trailers for her upcoming horror movie 'I Still See You.'

Bella Thorne may be lamenting the fact that her television series, Famous in Love, has been axed after only two seasons, but at least she has a new movie slated for release on October 12 to concentrate on now.

I Still See You is a horror movie from Lionsgate that tells the story of Veronica Calder (Bella Thorne) and centers on events that occur after an apocalyptic event according to the movie’s IMDb page. You can view the short synopsis for I Still See You below.

“Set nine years after an apocalyptic event that killed millions and left the world inhabited by ghosts.”

While the movie is still a few months away from its theater release, Bella Thorne has started to release some trailers for the horror movie via her Instagram account.

There are four trailers in total so far and each one shows a snippet of the movie, setting the scene for a world filled with ghosts.

The first one shows flashes of Bella Thorne’s character, Veronica. It is hard to work out everything that is going on in this clip but it certainly adds elements of anxiety to the viewer as the voiceover announces, “In a world where the dead walk among the living, nothing is as it seems.”

The next clip for I Still See You shows Bella Thorne in the shower as a voiceover states, “You’re awake.” As Hollywood Life points out, Thorne then falls naked from the tub as a ghost played by Richard Harmon scares her. The clip ends with the single word “Run” written on a fogged up mirror, setting an eerie scene for the viewer.

The third clip for I Still See You explains more of the ghostly elements of this movie.

“Well, there’s a lot we still don’t understand, they might be playing out moments of their life, of their own death, but, no matter what, they can’t [communicate].”

The final clip posted so far to Bella Thorne’s Instagram account starts with the line, “Everyone remembers where they were that day.” Bella Thorne’s character, Veronica, is seen rubbing her hand over a giant signpost that appears to list the victims of this cataclysmic event. She then continues to speak, “The day of the event.”

As images play out of what must be the apocalyptic event that causes ghosts to watch among the living, Veronica concludes her speech by stating,

“We were only fifty miles from ground zero.”

The cast list for I Still See You includes Bella Thorne, Richard Harmon, Dermot Mulroney, Louis Herthum, Hugh Dillon, Amy Price-Francis, and Shaun Benson. Scott Speer is listed as the director for this movie from a screenplay written by Jason Fuchs.

I Still See You premieres in theaters on October 12, 2018.