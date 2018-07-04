Julianne Hough Shows Off Abs And Dance Moves In Latest Instagram Video

It’s no secret that forming Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough can bust a move. But it may come as a bit of a shock when she does it mid-workout.

In her latest Instagram post, Hough makes the most out of her time at the gym with husband Brooks Laich. The video starts off with Laich doing squats while Hough stands directly behind him. Shortly after, all hilarity ensues when the 29-year-old takes a break from the workout to show off her dance moves to her army of Instagram followers.

Hough looks great in a pair of high-waisted leggings, matching sports bra, and a pair of black shoes. She doesn’t appear to have any sweat on her which may mean that she didn’t work out too hard. Of course, she wears her hair in a high ponytail to keep it out of her face for the workout.

It appears as though the NHL star got in a good workout, doing a number of squats as his wife danced behind him. He looked workout ready in a red shirt and a pair of athletic shorts while he also rocked a man bun. Fans of Hough have already given the cute video a ton of attention with over 1.5 million views and 2,800 comments.

A few fans applauded Julianne for her smooth dance moves while countless others chimed in to say what a beautiful and fun couple the pair make.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all week!”

“You guys are so cuteeee,” another fan wrote.

“I mean I’d try the actual workout too…. but let’s be honest this would be likely to happen at some point,” one more fan commented.

As fans of the actress know, she and Laich tied the knot last July. According to People, the couple wed Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho surrounded by more than 200 family members and close friends. Hough’s pal Nina Dobrev also served as a bridesmaid in the wedding. Hough explained that they picked the location in Idaho because it was where Hough spent a lot of holidays when she was growing up.

“When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together. It just felt right to be married here.”

It was also important to Brooks that the ceremony be held outside, especially since it was a summer wedding.

“It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors. Julianne and I are very adventurous and free, and wanted the setting to be in nature,” he dished.

And after almost a year of marriage, things seem to be going very well for the happy couple!