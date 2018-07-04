Bangladesh look for their first Test win since last August, while West Indies hope to build on a respectable series against Sri Lanka, as the 1st test opens on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will see the return of world-class all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan in the captain’s role as they attempt to win their first Test match since a historic, first-ever victory over Australia in August of last year, as Cricket.com reported, but West Indies will try to regain the momentum they found in their win over Sri Lanka in the opener of a three-Test series that wrapped up in June. That will be the stage set when the First Test of a two-match set pitting Bangladesh against West Indies will live stream from Antigua on Wednesday.

Since scoring that incredible win over Australia, in which Shakib claimed 10 wickets his first Test against the team from Down Under, the Tigers have lost four of their five Test matches since, managing only a draw against Src Lanka in February, as the BBC records, to avoid a complete whitewash over three Test series, with a two-match set in South Africa coming between the Australia and Sri Lanka encounters.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball on Day One is scheduled for 10 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Wednesday, July 4, at 5,000-seat Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda. In Bangladesh, that start time will be 8 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time. In the United States, the live stream begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific.

Shakib al-Hasan will attempt to pilot Bangladesh to their first Test win in almost a full year. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

West Indies, in ninth place on the ICC World Test rankings table, actually sit a single rung below Bangladesh, but a victory in Antigua will certainly change that situation for the Windies, who prior to the win over Sri Lanka had last won a match in cricket’s longest and, some would say, purest format since October of 2017 when they notched a 117-run win over Zimbabwe, a country that has not won a Test cricket match since 2013.

Here are the expected lineups for each team in the first West Indies vs Bangladesh Test match.

West Indies: 1 Kraigg Brathwaite, 2 Devon Smith, 3 Kieran Powell, 4 Shai Hope, 5 Roston Chase, 6 Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), 7 Jason Holder (captain), 8 Devendra Bishoo, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Miguel Cummins, 11 Shannon Gabriel.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Imrul Kayes, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Shakib Al Hasan (captain), 6 Litton Das (wicketkeeper), 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Shafiul Islam, 10 Rubel Hossain, 11 Abu Jayed.

Kraigg Brathwaite has been one of West Indies leading Test batsmen over the last year. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will stream the first Test match against West Indies live starting on Wednesday. Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the Test cricket action in the first West Indies vs. Bangladesh match of the two-match Test series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.