Joy-Anna Duggar And Kendra Caldwell Show Off Bridesmaid Dresses And Post-Baby Bods In Congratulatory Videos

Joy-Anna Duggar and Kendra Caldwell just gave fans their first good look at the homemade bridesmaid dresses that they walked down the aisle in when Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson tied the knot. The two girls both gave birth to their first children this year, and fans think that motherhood looks good on them.

On Tuesday, the Duggars celebrated the marriage of 21-year-old Josiah Duggar and 19-year-old Lauren Swanson by sharing a collection of congratulatory videos on The Duggar Family website. The members of the family who made appearances in them included the two Counting On couples who most recently became parents. Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and Austin Forsyth, 24, welcomed their baby boy, Gideon, on February 23. Their son appeared with them in their video, but neither Joseph Duggar, 23, nor Kendra Caldwell, 19, held their newborn while they informed Josiah and Lauren that they’re excited for the newlyweds. Their son, Garrett, was born on June 8.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josiah and Lauren tied the knot on June 30, so Kendra only had three weeks to recover from giving birth before she had to slip on her bridesmaid dress. After seeing her in the YouTube video, some fans were seriously impressed at how fast she bounced back from having a baby.

“Kendra looks fantastic! Can’t tell she just had a baby,” wrote one commenter on the Duggar Family Facebook page.

Josiah Duggar’s older sister, Jana, and his sister-in-law, Anna, sewed the bridesmaids dresses that Kendra and Joy-Anna are wearing in the congratulatory videos. The blush gowns are banded right beneath the bustline, and they feature cap sleeves and collarbone-covering necklines.

In Joseph and Kendra’s video, the former reminisced about his own wedding day.

“Congratulations, Josiah and Lauren,” Joseph said. “We’re so excited for y’all and this new chapter of life you’re in. Not long ago, we were in the exact same place.”

“We’re so excited for you and can’t wait to share these times together with you in married life and talk about all the fun stuff together afterwards,” Kendra added. “So we’re so excited for you.”

Joy-Anna Duggar also received praise for her physical appearance in the video that she shot with Austin Forsyth and baby Gideon. More than a handful of fans who follow the Duggar family’s Facebook page commented that she’s beginning to look like her mother, but at least one of them made sure to note that they don’t consider this a negative thing at all.

“Joy looks identical to Michelle. So very beautiful!” remarked the admirer.

There were also a few fans who argued that she more closely resembles one of her older sisters.

“I thought Joy was Jessa at first. All the girls are so beautiful!” read another Facebook comment.

In her video, Joy-Anna offered Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson a little marriage advice.

“Congratulations, Josiah and Lauren. We are so excited for you guys,” she said. “Marriage is amazing, and just keep giving 100 percent to each other, and keep communicating, and enjoy the rest of your life. It’s the best.”

Duggar fans can catch up with all of their favorite couples and their cute kids when the summer season of Counting On premieres July 30 on TLC.