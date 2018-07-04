‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Calls Kailyn Lowry A ‘Crazy B***h’ On Twitter

There's been bad blood between Briana and Kailyn for a while, and it spilled over onto Twitter ahead of Monday night's episode.

The feuding between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 continued on Twitter Monday night ahead of a new episode of the show. In her tweet, Kailyn shared a clip of the new episode that showed her talking about Briana after her ex and the father of her child, Javi Marroquin, said he was going to break up with Briana. Here’s what Kailyn had to say.

“Briana is getting surgery again. He doesn’t want that. He wants kids. She doesn’t want kids right now. Neither one of them are going to leave their families. Neither one of them are going to move for the other one. I’m not surprised in the slightest. Because Kail is always right. People have this crazy perception of me, that I’m this insane ex-wife and bitter baby mama, but really, I just know Javi so f–king well that I knew this was never going to work out.”

DeJesus tweeted her response – “B***h u are a crazy ex wife/baby momma lol.”

Things haven’t been exactly great between Javi and Briana lately, especially since they found out that Lauren Comeau is pregnant with his child as reported by In Touch Weekly. Briana recently stated that Lauren is six months along in her pregnancy, and if that’s true, then he was seeing Lauren in January, while he and Briana were together.

The next paragraph contains spoilers for Monday night’s show. Stop reading now if you haven’t seen it yet and don’t want to be spoiled.

In Monday night’s show, Us Weekly reports that Javi and Briana did indeed split, and after the split, Javi made an appearance on Kailyn’s podcast and the two dished details about the breakup. We also learned, however, that Briana has not been an innocent victim in the situation as she revealed that she has been in contact with an ex.

There’s been no love lost between Briana and Kailyn for a long time, and Kailyn has never held back on saying exactly how she feels. She even admitted recently that she try to hit Briana during a Teen Mom 2 reunion show. She said on her podcast that she was not hit, but that she did confront Briana while the cameras were off and that she did want to punch her. She said that she even tried to take a swing at her but was stopped by security officers.