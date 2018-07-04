Jensen puts the house on the market while filming 'Agatha Raisin' season 2

While Agatha Raisin Season 2 is being filmed in nearby Bath, star Ashley Jensen has put her Somerset house on the market following her husband Terence Beesley’s suicide in the home’s garage. Jensen made the decision to sell the house where her actor-husband, Beesley, 60, ended his life.

The Daily Record says that after the death of Beesley, who starred in Victoria, the area coroner held an inquest to determine whether Jensen’s husband took his own life. Jensen had found her husband unresponsive in his car in their garage. Jensen appeared at the inquest to say she was shocked.

“I was extremely shocked by what happened that night and I will never forget it. Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did.”

BBC reported that Beesley’s general physician also testified at the inquest saying that the actor had not been treated for any mental health ailments and “no past medical history of any mental health issues.”

Coroner Peter Harrowing determined that even though Beesley did not leave a note, it was clear that he committed suicide, and it was an intentional act.

“There is no evidence that I have heard to indicate why Mr. Beesley took the act that he did but in any event, it is not my function to answer the question why Mr Beesley might have taken that act. Mr. Beesley knew that his wife and young child were not at the house and he would not be disturbed… I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr. Beesley made a deliberate act.”

Jensen, who starred in Ugly Betty, has put the four-bedroom house on the market for £850,000 (approximately $1.1 million). The couple had bought the house three years ago for £550,000 after moving to Somerset from London to raise their son, Francis, age 8.

Real estate agents say that the home is a “detached period house believed to date back to the mid-18th century.”

Hamptons estate agents, who are selling the Jensen property, says that the house has some unique features.

“A key feature of this lovely home is a bespoke fitted, open-plan kitchen dining room, with doors opening out to the garden.”

The home has large gardens, decking, a hot tub, and a studio with a gym.

The agent says that the house was just placed on the market, but they are confident that it won’t last long.

Somerset Live confirms that Jensen and the Agatha Raisin cast are filming episodes near Bath in the town of Marshfield that will be seen later this year.