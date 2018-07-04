‘Lucifer’ Season 4: A Tantalizing New Character From Lucifer Morningstar’s Past Is Set To Return

The new character on 'Lucifer' is reportedly set to 'change everything about the show'.

Now that Netflix has saved Lucifer from the brink of disaster after FOX canceled the series after three seasons, fans of the series can look forward to the introduction of a new character from Lucifer Morningstar’s past in Season 4 that will “change everything about the show.”

According to the Express, Season 4 will be carefully tying up all of the loose ends from the seasons that preceded it. As Lucifer actor Joe Henderson recently announced, the introduction of the new character who is associated with Lucifer Morningstar in some mysterious way is one that will “bring a whole new dimension to everything.” Perhaps the one and only thing that fans can be certain of now is that this will not be the Angel of Death, otherwise known as Azrael.

While a release date for Season 4 of Lucifer has not currently been set, Henderson has stated that production work will most likely begin “soon, August-ish.” Since past seasons of the show have all begun at a wide variety of times, including January, September and October, there is no way to accurately gauge when the next season will start based on previous timelines.

There will be 10 new episodes lasting 43 minutes each that will be airing over the next season, and these are set to be split so that after the first five episodes there will be a scheduled break before the final five are shown, as showrunner Illdy Modrovich explained.

“We were going to have two parts to it anyway, so we’ll just tell a really strong, gnarly first part. It lets us concentrate the story and focus it, and that’s what’s really exciting about this. We have a really strong first half that is now going to make for an amazing story.”

According to Joe Henderson, part of Season 4 had already been planned well in advance of the cancellation of Lucifer in the hope that the show would continue, as Digital Spy report. While this may not have gone exactly as calculated, it has held the show’s creators in good stead when it comes to coming up with new stories as some of these were already planned long before the show was picked up by Netflix.

“We knew we were fighting for our lives, so we created a season finale that demanded our return. Set up exciting new character dynamics that you couldn’t wait to see come to life next season. We were still pretty confident on renewal, so we wanted to push things over the edge and make it impossible to cancel us. Oops!”

While no announcement has been made yet about the start date of Season 4 of Lucifer, it is reported that the show will begin sometime in 2019.