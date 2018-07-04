‘The First Purge’ After-Credits Scene: Find Out If It’s Worth Staying Until The Very End Of Summer Thriller

The First Purge is the latest installation of the mid-summer horror series, and fans who check it out this holiday week will want to know if there’s an after-credits scene that makes it worth staying seated all the way to the end.

For those unfamiliar with the increasingly popular trend, the after-credits scene is one that comes after all the credit have ended, something of As a reward for fans willing to stay all the way until the end. These are very popular in movies that are part of a series — to the point that they have become something of an expectation in the Marvel series — and are often used to introduce a plot element that will be seen in future installations. As for The First Purge, the picture is not entirely clear — Media Stinger noted that there is no information about any scenes either before or after the credits.

In the past, the Purge series has not offered much in the way of extras either during or after the credits. The first movie in 2013 had no after-credits scene and only a few extra audio clips during the credits, Media Stinger noted. The Purge: Anarchy the next year also had some extra scenes during the credits of various purge-related crimes, but they didn’t offer much in the way of plot, Media Stinger reported. Again, there was nothing at the very end, which was also the case for the 2016 politically-tinged The Purge: Election Year.

There will likely be a big crowd for The First Purge, as there were for the first three installations. As Vox noted, the latest movie completes the franchise’s gradual shift toward “full-on social horror.”

“The result is a very consciously woke horror movie (Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright,’ often associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, plays over the final credits) stuffed with think piece potential and poised, like its predecessors, to be a big box-office hit.”

The movie has also built quite a following, and has become the summer equivalent of the Halloween-centered Saw series, one of the most lucrative R-rated horror series in a summer otherwise filled with superheroes and comedies.

So, if fans are hoping to see an after-credits scene in The First Purge, they can wait until the end and see for themselves. But if history is any indication, they likely can save their time and start getting headed for the exits as soon as the credits roll.