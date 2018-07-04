‘The First Purge’ After-Credits Scene: Find Out If It’s Worth Staying Until The Very End Of Summer Thriller

The First Purge is the latest installation of the mid-summer horror series, and fans who check it out this holiday week will want to know if there’s an after-credits scene that makes it worth staying seated all the way to the end.

For those unfamiliar with the increasingly popular trend, the after-credits scene is one that comes after all the credit have ended, something of As a reward for fans willing to stay all the way until the end. These are very popular in movies that are part of a series — to the point that they have become something of an expectation in the Marvel series — and are often used to introduce a plot element that will be seen in future installations. As for The First Purge, Inverse noted that there could be a significant glimpse of the future.

[WARNING: There are some spoilers for The First Purge in the paragraph below.]

The report noted that there is an extra bit that comes just a few seconds after the credits start, showing a leader of The New Founding Fathers giving a press conference saying that the first Purge experiment was a success and that it would be expanded to a nationwide event. Then, at the very end of the credits, there is a trailer for the new 10-episode series The Purge that will debut on USA Network in the fall.

In the past, the Purge series has not offered much in the way of extras either during or after the credits. The first movie in 2013 had no after-credits scene and only a few extra audio clips during the credits, Media Stinger noted. The Purge: Anarchy the next year also had some extra scenes during the credits of various purge-related crimes, but they didn’t offer much in the way of plot, Media Stinger reported. Again, there was nothing at the very end, which was also the case for the 2016 politically-tinged The Purge: Election Year.

8 ways to survive The Purge https://t.co/qVPepbSAx3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 3, 2018

There will likely be a big crowd for The First Purge, as there were for the first three installations. As Vox noted, the latest movie completes the franchise’s gradual shift toward “full-on social horror.”

“The result is a very consciously woke horror movie (Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright,’ often associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, plays over the final credits) stuffed with think piece potential and poised, like its predecessors, to be a big box-office hit.”

The movie has also built quite a following, and has become the summer equivalent of the Halloween-centered Saw series, one of the most lucrative R-rated horror series in a summer otherwise filled with superheroes and comedies.

So fans heading out to see The Purge should remember to stay in their seats until the very end to catch both after-credits scenes.