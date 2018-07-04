Christina El Moussa’s Daughter Reveals That Her Mom’s Boyfriend Is Still Married

Christina El Moussa's boyfriend, Ant Anstead, is still legally married to his wife.

Christina El Moussa seems to be “crazy in love” with her boyfriend, British television host Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop star, who finalized her divorce from her first husband and HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa, seemed to be ready to move on with the host of For The Love of Cars.

However, according to RadarOnline, Christina El Moussa’s daughter, Taylor, inadvertently revealed that her soon-to-be-stepfather still has the matter of his not-really-ex-wife to contend with.

According to the outlet, Taylor — who is reportedly “very attached” to Ant — asked the television host if he was going to “get divorced” from Louise Anstead, his wife.

Ant and Louise filed divorce papers last July. He shares children with her, as well. However, the divorce has not yet been finalized.

Christina, however, doesn’t feel that this is a problem for her or for their relationship, because she’s been through a divorce herself, and she understands how difficult the process can be.

It took a little while for Christina’s divorce from Tarek to be final, she said, so she understands that not everything can — or will — go smoothly in her boyfriend’s relationship.

As has been previously reported by the Inquisitr, Christina El Moussa feels that her relationship with Ant Anstead is the “best ever,” and she’s so happy with the television host that she can see herself “getting married to him.”

The HGTV host, who will soon helm her own show called Christina On The Coast — which is scheduled to air sometime next year — said that she has “so much in common” with Anstead, whom she’s been dating since last November.

The duo met through a mutual friend. At the time they met, Christina said she wasn’t interested in dating anyone for more than a year, especially since she was still smarting from her divorce from Tarek, and had a few failed rebound relationships shortly thereafter.

But, according to her, she was “smitten” with Anstead from the minute they met. Anstead even frequently comes to the United States to visit Christina El Moussa, and they frequently go on “bae-cations” together.

It’s unclear what will happen to Flip Or Flop once Christina on the Coast premieres. It’s also unclear if Anstead will continue with his hosting duties if the duo do, in fact, walk down the aisle.

For more information about Christina El Moussa, and all her upcoming events, pick up the newest issue of People Magazine, which features Christina on the cover with her two children.