Here Are Some Patriotic Movies On Netflix For You To Watch This Fourth Of July

Do you plan to Netflix & chill this Fourth of July, but still want to stir up those patriotic feelings deep within your heart? The Inquisitr has got you covered: here are our recommendations for patriotic movies to watch on Netflix this Independence Day.

Lincoln

What’s more patriotic than watching an Academy-Award-winning movie about Abraham Lincoln? The film takes some liberties with historical accuracy, but never mind that. Watch for Daniel Day Lewis’ performance if nothing else.

Miracle

Harken back to the coldest period of the Cold War, when the USA and the Soviets were at odds, and the enmity between the two nations even trickled down to the world of sports. It was the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, and a group of scrappy young American hockey players took on the most powerful hockey team in the world — the Russians — and won! This 2004 Disney film tells their story.

42: The True Story Of An American Legend

America’s national pastime, baseball, has mirrored America itself in that it’s had some uglier parts to its past. This biographical film looks at the struggles faced by Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first African-American player.

Armageddon

If goofy, summer popcorn movies are more your style, you can’t go wrong with this 1998 Michael Bay disaster film about a plucky and uncultured group of oil workers, led by quintessential American Bruce Willis, sent into space to destroy a life-threatening asteroid.

Balto

Based loosely (very loosely) on the true story of the dog of the same name, Balto tells the story of the sled dog who helped deliver much-needed medicine to the then-isolated Alaskan village of Nome. The delivery of the life-saving medicine from Anchorage to Nome, via dogsled, is commemorated every year in Alaska’s famed Iditarod race.

Sand Castle

War movies are good at stirring patriotic emotions, but war, as they say, is hell. And this Netflix original tells the true story of Army recruit Private Matt Ocre, whose team was sent to help provide water to an Iraqi town filled with hostile natives. The film takes an unflinching look at the realities of war and its after-effects.

National Treasure

If you’d prefer to skip a no-holds-barred look at the realities of war, and instead watch some mind-numbing fluff, you can’t go wrong with this 2004 adventure film. Starring Nicholas Cage at his Nicholas Cagey-est, the film follows a descendant of Benjamin Franklin (Cage) uncovering secrets embedded in the Declaration of Independence in order to find hidden treasure.