Nicky Haslam also called Thomas Markle a 'lump'

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dating, the prince released a statement through Kensington Palace telling the press to back off of Markle and her family after there were thinly-veiled racial comments printed in papers and all over the internet. But now things have gotten more awkward as it is a friend of Prince Charles’ that’s slinging the mud at the Duchess of Sussex and her family.

The Daily Mail says that an old friend of Prince Charles, Nicky Haslam, has been going off on Meghan Markle and her family to an odd degree. Haslam, an interior decorator, has stated that the whole Markle family is common. Haslam said that it was actually a good thing that Thomas Markle and family could not attend the royal wedding.

“They’re frightfully common. It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan’s father] had been there. The royals probably don’t quite know how to deal with them.”

But strangely, the friend of the Duke of Cornwall gave a pass to Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“One person who wasn’t common was her mother.”

But Haslam didn’t stop there, he then said that he wasn’t a fan of Duchess Meghan’s dress which he thought was stiff.

The interior decorator likened the Givenchy silk to cement.

“I didn’t very much like her dress — it didn’t fit, among other things,’ he adds. ‘It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete.”

Brinkwire says that Haslam, an Old Etonian, is the son of one of Queen Victoria’s goddaughters, who performs a cabaret act on the side might be stinging from his lack of an invitation to the parties on the big day, but the aim of the catty talk was aimed firmly at the Markles.

After it was determined that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, wouldn’t attend the royal wedding due to health concerns and social missteps, Prince Charles stepped up and offered to walk the bride down the aisle.

Disappointed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expressed their concern for Thomas Markle’s health said a statement from the palace.

“She is ultimately concerned, as Prince Harry is, for her father. They have both been in touch with Thomas Markle in recent days, as they have for some time. They have been in regular contact.”

No other members of the Markle family were invited to the royal wedding due to an estrangement with the bride and her mother.