Kourtney Kardashian Hints That She’s Been Waiting For Younes Bendjima To Propose

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly hinting that she would like to get married to her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a comment that had some fans wondering if Kourt is ready to tie the knot.

According to a July 2 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been dating for nearly two years, and the mother-of-three may be looking to finally walk down the aisle with her model boyfriend. The couple seem to be very serious when it comes to their love. Currently, the pair are on vacation in Italy together, and they’re having a hard time keeping their hands off of each other.

Recently, Younes Bendjima posted a photos on Instagram of himself at Capri Palace in Italy. He captioned the picture, “I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse.” One of Younes’ followers commented on the photo, saying “Finally!!! lol,” to which Kourtney Kardashian replied, “tell me about it.”

Of course, Younes Bendjima was quoting the famous film The Godfather with his caption, and it is unclear what Kourtney Kardashian’s comment meant, but fans are now wondering if she’s hinting to her boyfriend that she is ready to take the next step in their relationship and get engaged. While Kourtney could be ready to get married, Younes, who is 14 years younger than her, may need some more time to wrap his head around the idea of being a husband, as well as a step-father to three children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Younes Bendjima is said to be “struggling” to bond with Kourtney Kardashian’s children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Younes also has stiff competition as Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, has a girlfriend, Sofia Richie, whom the children allegedly love.

“Both Younes and Sofia, are doing everything they can to be the cooler figure to the kids. Younes is struggling to be seen as nice, fun and accepted by Kourtney’s kids while Sofia already has him beat. Scott has made sure that Sofia spends more time with his kids than Younes and the young ones are already forming strong bonds with their dad’s girlfriend,” an insider told Hollywood Life of the situation.

“Younes is well aware of how much the kids like Sofia because they talk about her all the time. Having fun with the kids comes naturally to Sofia, she loves holding the kids and playing with them, but Younes is struggling a bit more. It’s important to Younes to make the kids happy and keep Kourtney happy too. It’s a complicated situation but Younes is feeling the pressure to be better or at least as fun as Sofia with the kids,” the source added.