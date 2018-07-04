Kevin Spacey Now Under Investigation For 6 Sexual Assault Claims In London As 3 More Men Come Forward

The sexual assault allegations against the actor dates back to 1996

If Kevin Spacey wasn’t feeling the heat after falling under police investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting three men in London—that has most likely now changed as TMZ has reported that an additional three men have come forward with their claims of sexual assault by the actor, bringing the total to six men.

An unnamed man sought out the Metropolitan Police in London, England back in April, accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting in 1996 in Westminster.

In February, two other men came forward with their sexual assault allegations against Spacey as well. One man claimed that his sexual assault took place in Gloucester in 2013, while the other gentleman claimed his took place in Lambeth in 2008.

With three new men coming forward, the police are now in total investigating the defamed actor for six sexual assault accusations.

News broke that the American Beauty actor, 58, fell under a Scotland Yard investigation in mid-January of this year after a man told police in December 2017 that he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey in 2005 in Westminster. Before the third victim came forward, police were already underway in their investigation of two other men’s claims that they too were sexually assaulted by the actor.

Kevin Spacey Investigated for 3 New Sexual Assaults in London https://t.co/Tb841rRBxM — TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2018

As was the case with the Scotland Yard investigations, the officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have been brought in for the three additional cases.

TMZ reported that during 2004-2015, the Se7en actor served as an artistic director for The Old Vic theater in London, which is how these U.K. sexual assault claims came to be. The theater itself has received more than 20 accusations against Spacey—urging those with claims to go directly to the authorities.

News of the three new men coming forward comes just as the Inquisitr recently reported that the Pay It Forward actor’s former L.A. Confidential co-star, Guy Pearce, recently revealed that Spacey got “handsy” with him whilst filming the Oscar-winning movie. Pearce claimed that he was thankful that he was 29-years-old at the time instead of 14-years-old.

Pearce of course was alluding to Broadway actor, Anthony Rapp, who accused the Superman Returns actor of sexual assault when he was a mere child of 14 and Spacey was 26. Although Spacey didn’t deny the allegation when it came out, he claimed to not remember, but nonetheless apologized for what was in his view, “deeply inappropriate, drunken behavior”. He further tried to alleviate the situation by choosing that particular time to come out as being gay, for which the LGBTQ community harshly criticized him for.

Scotland Yard is investigating three new sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, dating as far back as 1996 https://t.co/7qa5gVuGlj pic.twitter.com/9HYzZFQlUM — Variety (@Variety) July 3, 2018

Following Rapp’s claim, more men began coming forward, accusing the actor of the same thing. As a result, Netflix immediately fired Spacey from his lead role of the streaming services popular drama, House of Cards, for which Spacey had previously won a Golden Globe for best actor.

Aside from the six sexual assault cases in London, Spacey is also under criminal investigation in Massachusetts for allegedly sexually assaulting a man when he was 18-years-old.

The Los Angeles county D.A. is also currently following up on sexual assault claims by the actor.

As of now, Spacey has not been formally charged with any wrongdoing.