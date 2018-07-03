‘The Walking Dead’ Rumor: Leaked Details Have Emerged About When Rick Grimes’ Death Will Occur

Speculation arises after a rumor post predicts Rick Grimes will die in Episode 5 of Season 9 of 'The Walking Dead'

The Spoiling Dead is a spoiler site about AMC’s The Walking Dead that quite often gets its facts right. Now, news has emerged that they know in which episode Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will die, according to Forbes.

Recently, news has broken that Andrew Lincoln will be leaving The Walking Dead in Season 9. While this announcement has not yet been officially confirmed by AMC, many people have taken the original report by Collider as fact and are now trying to work out how Rick Grimes will leave the popular zombie series.

The general consensus from various sources is that Rick Grimes will only appear in six of the first eight episodes of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, which will premiere later in the year. As yet, details of how or when Rick Grimes will, potentially, bow out have remained under wraps.

However, as Forbes points out, it is possible now that Rick Grimes will die in Episode 5 of Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

The rumor has originated from a Reddit thread by LastGreene on The Walking Dead subreddit and can be read in full below.

“We can now confirm that Rick Grimes’ story comes to an end in episode 5. He DOES die in that episode. Looking at all the recent photo evidence of the large herd and the leaked script page that was partially deciphered, we think it is safe to say that the herd plays a part in Rick’s death. Once more detailed information becomes available, we will update. Let the wailing and rending of garments commence.”

Gene Page / AMC

As Forbes points out, this latest rumor has come not long after an image of a script emerged showing the potential death scene of Rick Grimes. In this image, people were able to read the script even though it was turned over and are now predicting that Rick Grimes will die as a result of a walker herd.

While this new rumor is mere speculation, some Walking Dead fans are already taking the prediction as gospel and are expecting to view Rick’s death in Episode 5 of the upcoming season. However, as Forbes also points out, Episode 5 seems an unlikely place for such a major character to die. It would seem far more likely to have his death occur at either the mid-season or season final episode. In addition, Andrew Lincoln has been signed on for Season 9 and it is likely AMC will want to have the main character survive for the entirety of his contract.

Of course, the only way to know for sure in regard to Rick’s fate is to tune into Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC later this year, with an announcement likely to be made during The Walking Dead‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.