Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Share Matching Instagram Photos Amid Rumors Of Their Reignited Romance

Supermodel Bella Hadid and artist The Weeknd have been engaged in a tumultuous on-and-off-again relationship for years now, with their first split reportedly occurring at the beginning of 2016 and then continuous reunions and splits from thereon out. However, a report published by Elite Daily explains that the two famous individuals’ union may come to fruition once again, as both shared the same photograph with their respective millions of followers.

In both photos, you can clearly see what appears to be The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, standing on the balcony of his lavish mansion, overlooking a backyard consisting of an intricately shaped pool and two dog houses occupied by two black dogs flanking the “Often” singer.

While Bella opted to share the farther zoomed out photo exposing the whole yard to her Instagram story with a small black heart emote in the center, Tesfaye chose to share the more zoomed in photo of him standing on the balcony as an actual post instead. Despite being at different levels of zoom, you can clearly tell that the photos are exactly the same.

What this may connote is of course up for speculation, but given the recent events regarding the pair, including being seen kissing at the Cannes Film Festival as well as Tesfaye spotted exiting Hadid’s New York City apartment, it appears that there is a good chance that something is cooking up between the on-and-off lovers that has fans at the edge of their toes.

Hadid and The Weeknd began their relationship in 2015 after meeting and getting cozy with one another at that year’s Coachella Music Festival in California, where the singer was performing. After some high-profile double dating with Bella’s sister Gigi and her then-boyfriend Cody Simpson, as well as singer Miley Cyrus and her then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, the pair furthered their relationship, with Tesfaye even purchasing Hadid a Yorkie puppy named Hendrix. The supermodel then went on to appear in The Weeknd’s music video for “In The Night,” but soon after reportedly hit a rough patch and took a “break” due to their conflicting schedules.

Then came a steady on-and-off romance in which the pair engaged in somewhat of an indirectly heated social media war when photos leaked of Tesfaye kissing now former girlfriend Selena Gomez, prompting a negative response from Bella.

With continuous developments hinting at more and more of a chance for a true reunion of the famous couple, it seems like only a matter of time before the pair somehow officially confirm it to the world once again.