Tina Turner’s Oldest Son Reportedly Commits Suicide At 59

Tina Turner’s oldest and firstborn son Craig Turner has been found dead reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. TMZ first reported the news this afternoon. Turner was found dead in his home in Studio City, CA. Police arrived on scene soon after receiving a call about a possible gunshot. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 59 years old.

Craig Turner was born when Tina Turner was just 18. He was the son of saxophonist Raymond Hill who performed with Tina’s soon-to-be husband Ike Turner. After she married Ike, he adopted Craig as his own.

Tina Turner, 78, currently resides in Switzerland after renouncing her U.S. citizenship. She was seen last week making appearances in Paris for the Haute Couture Fashion Week.

More on the story as it develops.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.