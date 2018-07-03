Nikki Bella Goes Wedding Dress Shopping With Her Twin Sister Despite Saying John Cena Is ‘Just A Friend’

Nikki Bella has been accused of faking her breakup with John Cena.

For two people that are, allegedly, not in love and totally broken up, Nikki Bella and John Cena act like two people who are a lot more than just friends.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the duo continued their “We’re Broken Up, But Not Really” tour of the press when Nikki Bella went to a bridal store with her twin sister, Brie, to try on wedding dresses for her totally-not-getting-married event to John Cena.

Telling her sister that she felt “like a Barbie,” the Bella twins went all around Los Angeles looking for a perfect piece of bridal couture, and of course, it was all filmed for an upcoming episode of Total Bellas.

Taking a cue from the hit TLC show, Say Yes to the Dress, Nikki tried on a total of three dresses. The first dress was a simple number, which Nikki dubbed “a little too sweet.” The second dress was a wilder, more embellished number that featured cut-outs and gold patterns, which Brie dubbed “too limiting” and “probably not appropriate for your wedding day.” (You don’t say…)

But, the third dress gave Brie “goosebumps,” and it was an off-the-shoulder dress with a lace top and a poufy skirt. Nikki Bella completed the look with a long cathedral veil.

“Brie, you’re gonna die,” she said as she stepped outside the dressing room.

And, in fairness to Nikki and all involved, she did indeed look pretty in her presumptive wedding gown.

Less than 10 minutes for an all NEW episode of @Total_Bellas only on E! 9/8c N #TotalBellas #GoatYoga pic.twitter.com/5CthfVpZmc — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 25, 2018

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nikki Bella and John Cena are still, “officially,” split up. Nikki told several outlets that John Cena is, in fact, just a friend as of right now.

With that said, Nikki left the door open for a potential re-ignition of her romance with her boyfriend of several years, saying that they’re “taking time” to work things out at a “slow pace.”

What’s more, Nikki Bella revealed that even though John Cena is currently out of town filming a movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, she still talks to him “every day.”

There is so much excitement around the set of @bumblebeemovie, it’s even better when I get to spend a few moments with a young man like Tito. Thanks for hanging out in Sector 7 yesterday! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/4YwX2I6Mqg — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 5, 2018

That’s certainly not bad for a couple who are “just friends.” It’s almost like they never stopped being in love with one another!

You can see which dress Nikki chose on the new episode of Total Bellas, coming this weekend.

For what it’s worth, Nikki Bella has tried to give John Cena his engagement ring back, but he refused to take it, claiming that he hopes she “wears it again one day.”