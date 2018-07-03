Tristan Thompson Has A Guys’ Night Out In Canada After Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson took some time away from daddy duty this week to head to his home country of Canada and reunite with this friends. The NBA star and his buddies had a guys’ night out without his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian in tow, marking the first time Thompson’s been out partying without his baby mama since his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

According to a July 3 report by Us Weekly, Tristan Thompson, 27, headed back to Toronto, Canada, for a guys’ night out with about a dozen of his friends. The guys partied in a private area at STK Toronto restaurant. Sources tell the magazine that the men were spotted ordering bottles of Don Julio and tequila, and chowing down on filet, hamburgers, and chicken during their time at the establishment.

Later in the night, when it was time to eat dessert, the restaurant staff brought out a platter of sweet treats with the hashtag “#TrueDaddy” spelled out in chocolate frosting.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. The guys’ night out marks the first time that Tristan has been seen partying without Khloe by his side since the scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is reportedly still trying to earn back Khloe Kardashian’s trust following his infidelity. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Tristan is letting his actions speak for themselves, and that he has been very adamant to win Khloe’s trust back.

“Tristan knows that actions speak louder than words and that the only way he can rebuild Khloe’s trust is with time. Tristan still swears blindly that he never cheated on Khloe, but he accepts that he acted rashly and put himself in a stupid situation that could be misinterpreted, and that someone of his standing can’t act like that, because he just has way too much to lose,” one source revealed.

“Coming that close to losing Khloe was a real wake up call to Tristan, and he’s sworn he’s never going to be that stupid again. Tristan’s a hot, rich, and successful young guy, and when he’s out there’s always a bunch of beautiful girls flocking around him, but you never know if one of them is out to set him up,” the insider added.

It seems that Tristan Thompson’s plan to gain Khloe Kardashian’s trust back is working as he is off in Canada with his friends partying only three months after the cheating scandal.