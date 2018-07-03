Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Engage In Steamy Make-Out Session After Lunch Date In New York

The couple have reportedly been dating casually for the past month

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to heat up, showing no signs of cooling down anytime soon. The rumored couple have been photographed while out together multiple times over recent weeks, often engaging in some form of PDA. The two have clearly shown that they don’t care who sees and their steamy make-out session following a lunch date in New York over the weekend proved just that.

On Monday, ET reported that the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, and model, 21, were seen together in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend. A source at the scene revealed that the duo enjoyed a nice lunch date at a restaurant called Dumbo House. Afterwards, the couple decided to explore Brooklyn a little more and ended up strolling through a local garden.

The garden must have set the tone as Baldwin reportedly went in to steal a kiss from the “Sorry” singer, which quickly turned into an all-out, steamy make-out session. As to be expected, the paparazzi were on-deck and immediately began clicking away to get the perfect pic, but the two lovebirds couldn’t be bothered as they continued kissing without stopping.

While neither party has confirmed that they are back together again, this definitely seems to be a case where actions speak louder than words. A source recently told ET that Bieber and Baldwin have been “casually dating” for about a month now.

“Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away. [They] have a lot in common and connect deeply over their faith and relationship with God.”

On Tuesday, ET also reported that the “Boyfriend” singer and his leading lady continued to take over New York City on Sunday when they hit up Union Square’s Hu Kitchen for a healthy lunch. An eyewitness at the popular “paleo-inspired” restaurant went on record to say that the duo appeared to “look very happy” while they “sat upstairs on the mezzanine level to eat, pretty secluded from the rest of the restaurant.”

“Their interactions were flirty. They didn’t explicitly hold hands or kiss that we saw, but they were definitely flirty,” the eyewitness added.

While the two enjoyed their healthy juices, they were also “more than happy” to interact with their fans.

One fan, Kendall Rivera, was also lucky enough to get a photo with both of them. “They asked us how our Sunday was going, then I asked them if they had ever been here,” Rivera told ET. “Hailey said she had and that she likes to get the chicken. We then asked if we could take a selfie with them and they were super cool about it and very down,” Rivera added.

As Bieber and Baldwin headed out of the restaurant, they stopped to say goodbye to Rivera and her friends.

“Then, as they were leaving, they passed by our table and said, ‘Hope you guys have a great rest of your day. Overall, they were really, really nice!”

Overall, it seems that the pair really, really make each other happy, so here’s hoping that they will continue to go strong.