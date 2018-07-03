Kourtney Kardashian Trades Her Bikini For A Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit In Sizzling Snapshot With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian ditched her bikini in favor of a black one-piece bathing suit to take a yacht ride with her buff boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Even though her stomach was covered up, she managed to bare almost as much skin as she does when she rocks a tiny two-piece. However, her Instagram photo of the swimsuit makes it look more modest than it actually is.

As reported by Just Jared, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, spent their Tuesday afternoon hanging out together on a yacht in Portofino, Italy. The couple is currently enjoying a romantic Italian getaway, and paparazzi has been working overtime to document their lengthy vacation for them. In candid photos of their recent ocean outing, Kourtney is rocking a black one-piece swimsuit with low-cut sides. The arm holes dip down so low that she came dangerously close to completely exposing her left breast as she descended the stairs of the yacht. She had a black-and-white patterned cover-up with her, but she didn’t use it to hide her side-boob from the photographers. Instead, she wore the garment off her shoulders, ensuring that there was a clear view of the most revealing side of her swimsuit.

Kourtney Kardashian shared an Instagram photo of the one-piece from the front. Her side-boob isn’t visible in the snapshot, which shows off the swimsuit’s high-cut leg openings. She’s poised on the side of a luxury boat, and Younes Bendjima is standing up beside her baring even more skin that she is. The shirtless model is showing off his washboard abs in a pair of blue swim trunks.

“Ride with U,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

Kourtney’s Instagram followers were clearly impressed by the couple’s beach bods.

“You guys look amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“You 2 are just so hotttt.. love seeing you together,” another remarked.

Some fans also suggested that Kourtney Kardashian looks better than ever because she ditched Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

“She looks sick. Best thing she did was getting rid of Scott,” read one response to her magazine-worthy vacation photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, sources have claimed that Scott Disick has been “drooling” over his ex’s bikini photos from her Italian vacation, so her “revenge body” is doing its job. There’s no word on whether Kourtney’s black one-piece is also making Scott miss the mother of his children.

Unfortunately for Scott Disick, it might be way too late to make an attempt at winning Kourtney Kardashian back. According to Life & Style, fans are convinced that Younes Bendjima is going to pop the question soon, and what better time to do it than during a romantic vacation in Italy?