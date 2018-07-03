Scott Pruitt Is The Latest Trump Administration Official To Be Confronted By Protester At A Restaurant

Kirstjen Nielsen, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, and now Scott Pruitt have all been the subject of protests on their personal time.

Scott Pruitt, Trump’s appointee to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is the latest Trump official to be confronted by protesters on their own time, The Washingtonian is reporting.

Kristin Mink was at Teaism, a Japanese restaurant in the Washington area, on Monday afternoon when she noticed Pruitt “three tables away.” She tells the newspaper that Pruitt is generally pretty private about his comings and goings, so when she saw the Trump administration official in the same restaurant as her, she says she knew she needed to act.

She said she wanted to speak to him from the heart, but feeling like she might forget something, she instead wrote down some notes. Then, holding her young son, she went to confront Pruitt. Her husband filmed.

“We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children. So I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out.”

According to Yahoo News, those scandals include allegations that Pruitt used his position to secure a high-paying job for his wife, and that he received a discount on a condo listed by a lobbying firm.

Pruitt and his security detail left the restaurant before Mink was able to return to her table – or, as she describes it, he “fled the restaurant before I got back to my seat.”

You can watch Mink’s confrontation of Pruitt in the video below.

Mink says it was important for her to use her son as a visual metaphor when she confronted the EPA head.

“I want Scott Pruitt to have to think about that next generation—those children who are going to grow up in a world that he is making less safe, less clean.”

Pruitt is not the first Trump administration official to be met by protests outside of work. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has been confronted at both a DC-area restaurant and again at her home by protesters. And White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was famously denied service at a DC-area restaurant by the owner, who refused to serve her on “moral grounds.”

In fact, as reported by the Inquisitr, columnist Jennifer Rubin said that Sanders deserves “a lifetime of being made uncomfortable” for her association with Donald Trump.