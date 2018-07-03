‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, July 3: Victor Makes A Shocking Vow!

A new doctor and a new vow could bring major changes to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 3 brings a new doctor to Genoa City. Plus, the women get quite the shock in Chancellor Park, and Phyllis makes a move to try to keep herself out of trouble.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) brought his nephew and godson, Dr. Nate Hastings (Brooks Darnell) to Genoa City to treat Victor (Eric Braeden) in secret. Of course, things probably won’t stay secret too long because Hilary (Mishael Morgan) happened to run into a barely covered Nate at Neil’s, and he instantly piqued her interest. Especially since he didn’t know about The Hilary Hour or her.

Hilary accused him of lying about not knowing who she is, and they get into a verbal sparring match. Finally, Neil came home and introduced him as “Nate” and told Hilary that Nate is in GC on sabbatical.

Later, Victor stopped by, and he and Dr. Hastings set some ground rules. Victor started with a non-disclosure agreement, but Nate said he hadn’t even agreed to take on Vic’s case. Nate insisted on full cooperation from Victor and money — a whole lot of money. After The Moustache left, Nate took Neil up on his offer to stay at the Penthouse, and across the way, Hilary ordered a dossier on the doctor.

At Chancellor Park, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) found that the place they buried J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) has been covered over, so there’s no digging him up. Oops.

Phyllis proposes a new alliance today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/C9Cehx5eXx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 3, 2018

They decided to move forward as if J.T. is still alive, and Nikki warned that if one of them went down the whole foursome went down. Of course, later, Phyllis tried to form a new alliance with Sharon to pretend they hadn’t even been there that night, but Sharon declined to join her, so all four of them remained in the mess together.

Also, Nikki and Victor met with a social worker. Nikki assured the social worker that her MS is under control these days. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by to ask Victor how he felt after the GC Buzz confusion incident. Victor waived Nick’s concerns off and told the social worker it was nothing. The social worker told the Newmans that she’d heard rumblings of health concerns for Victor after his tumble down the stairs, which J.T. caused. Victor told her those reports came from a disgruntled ex-employee, and soon, the social worker left.

Finally, Nikki confessed to Victor that she’s upset about the J.T. situation, and they both blamed Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) for turning J.T. into a weapon. Victor told Nikki he’d keep the family protected from any threat J.T. may pose.

