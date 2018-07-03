‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Hunter Tylo, ‘Taylor Hayes,’ Celebrates Birthday

Bold and the Beautiful’s Hunter Tylo turns 56 today! The actress is known to all B&B fans as one of daytime’s most beloved characters, Dr. Taylor Hayes. Her on-and-off-again romance with Ridge Forrester and absolute disgust for Brooke Logan has kept viewers riveted for decades.

Deborah Jo Hunter was born at 7:47 a.m. CDT on July 3, 1962, in Fort Worth, Texas. She changed her name when she married Michael Tylo, with whom she worked on the daytime soap opera All My Children. According to IMDb, the star achieved plenty in both her personal and professional life. From a pre-med degree, modeling across the globe in the 70s and 80s, and activist for retinoblastoma, a disease which nearly cost her daughter’s eyesight, Tylo has accomplished much. But it is the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes that transformed Tylo into a household name.

Soap Hub reports that Tylo’s soap opera career started at All My Children where she played the role of Robin. Days of our Lives was next, where the actress played the role of Marina Toscano. Interestingly enough, she tried to get between Steve (Stephen Nichols) and his very own Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), a romance which was still going strong until Nichols very recently announced that he would be leaving the NBC soap.

However, it was the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes that formed Tylo’s career. Bold and the Beautiful was looking for a leading lady to replace Joanna Johnson, who played the role of Caroline Spencer. Longtime B&B fans will remember that Caroline was Ridge’s first true love. Caroline developed leukemia and did not want anyone to know of her condition. According to CBS Soaps In Depth, it was Dr. Taylor Hayes, world-renowned psychiatrist, that helped Ridge and Caroline come to terms with her terminal diagnosis.

Possibly one of the most well-known love triangles of all time was born as a result of Caroline’s death. At the time of her passing, Caroline let Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) know that she would like him and Brooke to have a happy life together. However, Ridge (then played by Ron Moss) was in love with Taylor, and Brooke was pregnant with Eric’s son, Rick, and was soon to be married to him. Later, the two referenced Caroline’s dying wish in years to come. Soon, Taylor and Brooke were fighting tooth and nail for the Forrester heir and kept audiences glued to their couches for years.

Although Taylor left the Bold and the Beautiful screen as a regular a few years ago, she makes the occasional appearance. Currently, she is involved in a storyline where she shot Bill (Don Diamont). She confessed and is seeking treatment for her medical condition. Until just recently, Bill was using this fact to blackmail Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so that she would not marry his son, Liam (Scott Clifton). Bill promised to take Taylor’s secret with him to the grave.

Join us in wishing the legendary Hunter Tylo a happy birthday!