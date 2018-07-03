Rita Ora Puts Beach Body On Display In Yellow Bikini, No ‘Filter’ Needed

Singer bares her curves on vacation in France.

Rita Ora flaunted her curves in a tiny yellow bikini. She looked a bit spacey with a fun filter that gave her some futuristic sunglasses.

The “Girls” singer sizzled in the sun on the deck of a fancy yacht. The tiny yellow top barely contained her breasts while the matching bottoms came up high around her hips leaving much of her famous backside exposed. She wore her hair up in a bun and accented the look with dangly gold earrings and a gold chain around her shapely waist that connected to the necklaces she wore around her neck.

She shared the images to Twitter with the caption, “Oh so this is the filter everyone’s using! Got it also side note I’m mid celebratory dance just call me Rita Rozay. #ihadtodoit”

According to a report from Daily Mail, Ora is on holiday in France. The singer is on vacation with her mom and dad, Vera and Besni. Vas J Morgan also joined her for a little R&R. Plus, Elena, Rita’s sister and Rita’s boyfriend, musician Andrew Watt have also been spotted with the group during the trip.

The singer appears to be enjoying her summer time away from the backlash of the last month or two that resulted from her song, “Girls.” Inquisitr reported, that just last month Ora and her boyfriend Watt took some time away in Italy, which is apparently the hotspot for celebrities this summer.

Oh so this is the filter everyone’s using! Got it ???? also side note I’m mid celebratory dance just call me Rita Rozay. #ihadtodoit pic.twitter.com/VJhYt7deRI — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) July 3, 2018

The single, “Girls,” which features Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX, came under fire because it’s about Ora’s experiences with both men and women. Some in the LGBTQIA community accused ora of “queer-baiting” with the song in order to sell music and make money. However, the singer insisted that the song truly represents her life experiences as a bi-sexual person whose enjoyed relationships with people of both genders.

She said, “I knew people were going to look into it like that. I definitely said it because I can – and it was one of those things where, if I was 50/50… I’m not saying I’m 70/30. I’m 50/50, and I’m not gonna hide it. I’m not hiding what I am, who I am, if I wanna do this, if I wanna do that. That’s just how it’s gonna be.”

Ultimately, though, she did apologize to anybody the song may have hurt, and Ora expressed that she did not intend to be hurtful with her music. For now, she’s getting away from it all on holiday in France.