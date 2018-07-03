Miranda Lambert Won’t Do Interviews If She’s Asked About Gwen Stefani

It may have been almost exactly three years since country music superstars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert filed for divorce, but it would seem that Lambert has no intention of doing any interviews if she will be asked about Shelton’s current, similarly high-profile girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, whom Blake had been dating since November 2015.

In an interview with HITS Daily Double, Lambert talked about the promotion of her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, and how she was being contacted by media outlets to discuss the inspiration for the songs in the album. She related how the first interview turned out, where the very first question asked was about her thoughts on Stefani. According to Lambert, she hung up immediately and told manager Marion Kraft that she couldn’t continue with the interview if they were going to ask her about her ex-husband’s current partner.

“What was in the music was real, and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven’t really. Until now.”

Prior to Miranda Lambert being asked about Gwen Stefani by the unnamed publication she claims she hung up on, the 34-year-old singer said she told Kraft that she won’t be publicly commenting on the album until people actually hear the new music. Miranda explained how she had already “been through hell” while writing songs for the album, and didn’t, at first, want to “rehash” the negative emotions she felt after her divorce from Blake Shelton.

“I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore … It would’ve set up some expectation that couldn’t be met. I was very publicly going through this thing, and there wasn’t an explanation to be given.”

Why Miranda Lambert Didn't Do Interviews for Her Latest Album: 'I'd Already Been Through Hell' https://t.co/XBfnLUNQ4H — People (@people) July 3, 2018

According to Page Six, Miranda Lambert has deliberately been cagey with the press since her divorce. In 2016, a source told the publication that Lambert refused interviews with major publications such as Rolling Stone and the New York Times, and didn’t want to follow the lead of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as they openly discussed their budding relationship and their past romances as they promoted their respective albums.

At that point, Lambert’s plan was supposedly to “let the music do the talking,” which Page Six noted seemed to have work, as The Weight of These Wings went platinum in July 2017, outselling both Shelton and Stefani’s 2016 releases, which performed solidly but were only certified gold.