Pregnant Pippa Middleton Steals Kate’s Style In $89 Seraphine Maternity Dress

Looks like Pippa has been rifling through the Duchess of Cambridge's closet.

Pippa Middleton just did something a lot of younger sisters can relate to, she copied her older sister’s style. People Magazine reports that the Middleton was seen running errands in a maternity dress by Seraphine, a label that Kate wore when she was pregnant.

According to People, Seraphine is one of Kate Middleton’s favorite brands of maternity clothing and she’s donned garments by the designer during each of her three pregnancies. The company’s official blog points out that Kate wore their fuschia knot front maternity dress in the first official photos of a newborn Prince George.

Pippa’s dress, a white cotton number with blue lace embellishments retails for $89. She wore sneakers with the dress, an understandable shoe choice for doing errands and accessorized with a brown cross-body bag.

As The Daily Mail reports, she did not let her pregnancy stop her from hauling grocery bags and Ikea furniture items from a car to her London home. She’s made it pretty clear that she wants to be active during while she’s pregnant. In a column for Waitrose Weekend Magazine, Pippa revealed that Serena Williams had inspired her to continue playing tennis while she’s expecting. Serena Williams famously won the Australian Open while she was carrying her first child, Olympia.

In the column, she congratulated Williams for proving that “women can play a high level of tennis from two months up to eight months.”

‘Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis,’ Pippa added.

A glowing Pippa Middleton steps out in a dress by Kate's favorite maternity brand https://t.co/XDlzjNHD8h pic.twitter.com/lO6SEEYf43 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) July 3, 2018

She also joked that pregnancy can be an advantage because your opponent may take it easy on you because you have a baby on board.

What Pippa Middleton and Serena Williams Will Have in Common While Pregnant https://t.co/z087qsuec3 pic.twitter.com/dda0O16J9P — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) July 3, 2018

‘In the spirit of competition, now is the time to make the most of them holding back,’ she quipped.

Pippa Middleton is currently expecting her first child with husband, James Mathews. The couple was married last year in May.

As The Daily Mail notes, tennis isn’t the only sport that Middleton enjoys. She’s a triathlete and has competed in marathons as well. She is often spotted in her gym clothes in London.

She used the June column in Waitrose Weekend to publicly share her pregnancy news for the first time and added that she was able to work out for 45 minutes three times per week during her first trimester. Her routine alternated between strength training/pilates/yoga and bike rides/walks on the days she wasn’t in the gym.