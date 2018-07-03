50 Cent Calls Out Devin Haney For Dating Blac Chyna, Urges Teen Boxer To ‘Run’

If there is one thing that can be said about rapper and business mogul 50 Cent, its that if the Queens native has something to say, he is going to speak his mind and it will most likely be on social media.

The 42-year-old has made numerous headlines over the past few years for his outspoken nature, often taking to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to express his thoughts, feelings and opinions on current events, celebrity news and what’s going on in his life.

Due to his blunt and at times controversial opinions and posts, 50 Cent has been known to incite an online social media beef or two between other rappers, celebrities and the like. He has become very well known to put celebrities and internet trolls “on blast” on his Instagram and Twitter. 50, born Curtis James Jackson, has never been known to back down from a fight or curve his opinions for anyone and the New York actor and investor isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

On Tuesday, July 3, following a report by TMZ, Jackson took to his Instagram to call out 19-year-old boxer Devin Haney, after learning that the athlete was dating 30-year-old model Blac Chyna. Jackson posted a screenshot of the TMZ story and a caption where he states his disapproval of the new couple.

“I’m taking all the good sh-t I said about this kid back. What the f–k, she to advanced smh, ” Jackson wrote in the post. “Chyna will have this n—a somewhere getting high. LOL no good n—a,” Jackson went on before warning Haney to “Run.”

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, the mother of two made headlines just a few weeks ago after it was said that Chyna(real name Angela White), called it quits with her teenaged ex-boyfriend rapper YBN Almighty Jay. According to the report by TMZ, Chyna has been dating her new boyfriend, boxer Devin Haney for the past few months despite Jay and Chy calling it quits just days ago.

Two days ago fans spotted Chyna getting flirty with the San Francisco native on social media when she left a comment under Haney’s picture on Instagram. According to the new report, sources told TMZ that the new couple hooked up months ago after learning that they shared the same lawyer. Haney contacted Chyna through Instagram and the two apparently hit it off and have been seeing one another ever since.

Chyna’s love life has been raising many eyebrows lately due to the significant age gap between her and her beaus. The world was shocked when they found out that Chyna was dating Jay, who was 12 years her junior. With Haney only being one year older than Jay many are left scratching their heads at the relationship and have questioned the former dancer on her decision to date men drastically younger. Chyna has yet to respond to any of the hate she receives online and instead continues to live her life in peace.