Eiza Gonzalez Accidentally Posts Video Which Appears To Show Josh Duhamel Undressing In The Background

The Mexican beauty inadvertently posts a video featuring a man that appears to be her famous boyfriend stripping down.

Eiza Gonzalez posted an accidentally steamy video, and it may have featured a Transformers star. The 28-year-old actress attempted to show off her perfect bikini bod in an Instagram post, but the Mexican beauty apparently didn’t realize her boyfriend Josh Duhamel was undressing in the background.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, new couple Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel are currently vacationing in Mexico. The lovebirds were photographed biking and packing on the PDA while on a boat near Muyil Lagoon. But their biggest photo op may have occurred in a Mexican hotel room.

According to a report by People, Gonzalez was filming a bikini video in the hotel mirror when she moved the camera over too far and caught a man presumed to be Duhamel in the background taking off his shorts. When the man, who pulled down his pants and struggled to get them off one of his legs, turned towards the camera, it did not appear that he had underwear on. A decorative pot blocked Gonzales’ Instagram followers from getting an unintentional eyeful.

Eagle-eyed fans went crazy, and the Mexican star quickly deleted the video and replaced it with a Josh-free version. Gonzalez captioned the video with a body-positive message that said, “Feel comfortable in your own skin. No one can take that away from you.”

You can see the cropped version of Eiza Gonzalez’ bikini video below.

Eiza Gonzalez is Josh Duhamel’s first serious relationship following his split from Fergie, his wife of eight years, last year. An insider told Hollywood Life that after the 45-year-old actor, who is a father to a young son, Axl, met Gonzalez he fell for her “in a very big way.”

According to Us Weekly, Gonzalez and Duhamel met at a party after Jennifer Lopez’s pre-Super Bowl In February, where they drank and hung out together “until very late.”

At the time, a source told Us the two stars were “FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working,”

“They’re keeping it on the down-low,” the insider said. “He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.”

Things are heating up for Josh Duhamel and Eiza González. https://t.co/4PfzsPqYtd — E! News (@enews) July 2, 2018

Eiza Gonzalez was previously linked to Liam Hemsworth and Calvin Harris, but don’t expect her to dish on any of her boyfriends any time soon.

“I would never talk about that,” Gonzalez said when asked about her short-lived relationship with Hemsworth, according to E! News. “I focus on my work, that’s what really matters.”