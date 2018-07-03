Farrah Abraham’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Has Officially Closed

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has officially closed the doors to her frozen yogurt shop, FroCo.

According to a July 3 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham’s sweet treats shop closed for good on July 1. An employee of a nearby boutique claims that “all of the chairs are stacked up” and it seems that the shop “went out of business.”

The report reveals that the closing is a surprise, as the frozen yogurt eatery received really great health scores during their inspections, boasting a 94, 98, and 100 during inspections over the past year. However, this isn’t the end of FroCo, according to Farrah Abraham.

The Teen Mom OG star says that her two-year lease on the building ended and that she decided that she would now sell her frozen yogurt in grocery stores. “The two year lease term ended so now I”m getting ready to sell FroCo frozen yogurt in grocery store chains. I’m so excited that my established brand co go to next levels,” Abraham stated.

The closing news comes just months after Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. She was also recently arrested for being disorderly. She reportedly hit a member of the staff at the Beverly Hills Hotel before police took her into custody.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MTV has reportedly chosen a replacement to fill Farrah Abraham’s spot on Teen Mom OG. The network has allegedly chosen former Are You The One and Challenge star Cheyenne Floyd to take over Farrah’s spot on the show. However, Farrah seemingly doesn’t agree with the choice.

“I don’t even know that name. She’s not a filler!” Farrah Abraham said about her alleged replacement, adding that she is “forever a Teen Mom,” and that she loves all of the fans who had followed her journey on the show for many years. “We gave birth to the TV show,” Abraham stated, implying that no one will be better than the original girls when it comes to the franchise.

Meanwhile, Farrah isn’t the only one annoyed by the new cast member. Amber Portwood is said to be “p***ed off” about the casting news, while Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra allegedly think it is “stupid” to hire another girl when the network could easily blend the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts, since most everyone get along with each other.