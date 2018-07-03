Nikki Bella Denies John Cena Reunion, Says They’re ‘Just Friends’

Nikki Bella and John Cena are not back together. The Total Divas star says that she and her former fiancé are “just friends” following their recent breakup.

According to a July 3 report by Entertainment Tonight, Nikki Bella is shutting down rumors that she and John Cena have gotten back together. The WWE wrestler claims that despite rumors that she and Cena have rekindled their romance, they’re just figuring things out at a slow pace.

Nikki Bella opened up about the current state of her relationship with John Cena on her personal blog, which she shares with her sister, Brie Bella. In the post, Nikki says that John is her “best friend,” and reveals that they are taking some time to work on their issues. Bella also reveals that although Cena is out of town working on a movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the pair are talking “every day.”

“Right now, we’re just friends. We’re working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn’t realize how strong I had it,” Nikki wrote.

Mr & Mrs A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

Nikki Bella also opened up about the possibility of not getting back together with John Cena. She says that she is “grateful” to have him in her life, and hopes that they can one day get back together. However, if that is not in the cards, Bella reveals that the pair just wants the best for one another and ultimately want each other to be happy in life.

“Hopefully one day we will get back together, and if we don’t, we just want each other to be very, very happy.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced their split earlier this year, just weeks before they were supposed to walk down the aisle in Mexico. The couple stunned fans with the news, while others believed it was a ploy to get better ratings for Total Divas and the WWE.

After the breakup, sources told Us Weekly Magazine that Cena refused to take Bella’s engagement ring back, and hopes that she will one day wear the ring again.