Inside The Friendship Of Meghan Markle And Serena Williams

They are two of the most successful and gorgeous women in the world. They are also close pals.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams make waves individually wherever they go. Combine their star-power and it’s a paparazzi’s dream come true. This was the case last weekend when the two friends attended Prince Harry’s polo match in Ascot, alongside Williams’ husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

The Duchess and the tennis superstar go way back, having originally met at the Super Bowl in 2010. The two were reunited at the 2014 Super Bowl where they competed together in Direct TV’s celebrity beach bowl. They stayed in touch.

In 2016 Meghan posted on her former blog, The Tig, “We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff.” Meghan went on to say, “She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple of weeks ago in Toronto.”

For her part, Serena Williams has been equally complimentary, telling Vanity Fair that “Her personality just shines.” She has also described her pal Meghan as “incredibly nice.”

The lovefest continued when Meghan Markle was interviewed by Vogue in 2017 about a then-pregnant Serena, and said, “She will be an amazing mom. The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she’ll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can’t wait for that!”

Serena Williams famously attended Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. And although Meghan was unable to attend Serena’s wedding due to the shooting schedule of her television show Suits, she did show up to support Serena as her clothing line was officially unveiled during New York Fashion Week in 2016.

Many are speculating that the Duchess will be attending Williams’ upcoming tennis match at Wimbledon. Entertainment Tonight has exclusively reported via an unnamed royal source that Meghan will indeed be attending to cheer on her friend next week. The tennis player won her first match today, but she was coy when asked about whether her famous friend would be supporting her in the stands, responding only with “I don’t know. We’ll see. If I keep winning.”

Meghan Markle attended Wimbledon in 2016 as a guest in Serena Williams’ box, prior to her first date with Prince Harry.