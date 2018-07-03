Meghan Markle’s Dad Is ‘Walking A Fine Line,’ Could Risk Relationship With Daughter, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

According to insider sources, Meghan Markle's dad is 'walking a fine line' by giving unauthorized interviews, further straining his relations with his daughter and the royal family.

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., is not new to causing controversy when it comes to his ties with the royal family. Us Weekly reported that not only is the royal family “frustrated” with Thomas, but an insider said that the dad is “walking a fine line… The blabbing needs to stop if he wants to maintain any relationship with Harry and Meghan.”

The “blabbing” that the insider is referring to is Thomas’ interview with Good Morning Britain which took place around two weeks ago. Thomas reportedly did not seek permission from the royal family to conduct the interview, nor did he tell them that he was going on air.

Not only that, Thomas confided in TMZ last Tuesday, saying that “If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant, ignorant, and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad.” Unfortunately for Thomas, saying that has probably made the situation even worse. Thomas expressed that he’s still planning on seeing Meghan in her new home country soon, but others are not so sure if it’ll happen. Because of the recent pattern of Thomas speaking to the press, one insider expressed that “this will definitely have an effect on whether Harry meets Thomas or not now.”

Thomas Markle thinks he's getting the cold shoulder since the resident is getting to meet #QueenElizabethII before him. If #ThomasMarkle was your dad, how would you get him to keep quiet? #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/mE6ziKUNj2 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 26, 2018

Meanwhile, the relationship between Meghan and her dad is still believed to be strained. One insider said that Meghan hasn’t spoken to her dad since the day after her wedding.

For Thomas, his relationship with Meghan is not the only one he has to worry about. The Daily Mail recently reported that Thomas and his son Thomas Jr. were estranged for over seven years. To make matters worse, Thomas Jr. wrote an open letter calling Meghan “jaded, shallow, and conceited,” urging Prince Harry to not marry her. Thomas also blamed his son for stressing him out over his open letter. However, the two had a decent reunion and are repairing their relationship.

Thomas also caused a stir before the royal wedding when he sold staged photos of him preparing for the wedding to the paparazzi. Thomas stood to gain somewhere around $180,000 for the photos, reported The Cut. As a consequence, it became unclear whether Thomas would walk Meghan down the aisle on her important wedding day. It turned out that Thomas underwent surgery three days before the wedding due to a heart attack, so he ended up watching the celebrations on TV along with the rest of the world.