‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Calls Her & David Eason A ‘Piece Of S—‘

Teen Mom 2 fans were stunned this week when Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, 8, called his mother and her husband, David Eason, a “piece of s—” during Monday’s brand-new episode.

According to a July 2 report by Hollywood Life, Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace Evans, returned home to his grandmother Barbara Evans’ home after spending spring break with his mother and step-father. Barbara, who has custody of Jace, asked her grandson about his time with his mother, and Jace didn’t hold back.

Jace told his grandmother that during the trip Jenelle Evans and David Eason wouldn’t let his little brother, Kaiser, come on a boat trip with them. Instead, they put the little boy in daycare and took the rest of the kids out on the boat. When Barbara asked Jace why they wouldn’t let Kaiser come he said because they’re both a “piece of s—.” Barbara asked Jace to repeat himself multiple times, and he echoed his original sentiment twice before spitting at the ground in disgust.

There was also some big drama with Jenelle Evans and her mother during the episode of Teen Mom 2. When Jace called Barbara to check in and he began talking to him about calling the lawyer and having him decide who he wants to live with when he turns 10, Jenelle, who was listening via speakerphone, went into a frenzy. She made her son get off the phone and didn’t allow him to speak with Barbara for the rest of his stay.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans has reportedly not signed on to return for another season of Teen Mom 2 yet. Sources reveal that she is making some big demands of the network, and expects them to be met before agreeing to return to the reality series.

When one fan told Jenelle that she would no longer watch Teen Mom 2 if she wasn’t apart of the cast, Evans replied, “We will see! So far not looking pretty,” hinting that she might not come back to film more episodes.

However, it seems that Jenelle Evans wasn’t the only member of the Teen Mom 2 cast to make some demands of MTV. Leah Messer allegedly gave the network a list of things she wants, most of which were reportedly shot down. She also asked to have a makeup artist do her makeup before each filming day, but MTV refused to foot the bill.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.