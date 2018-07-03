Anne Hathaway Goes Red, Looks Unrecognizable On Set Of ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’

She captured hearts across America and around the world when she made her royal movie debut in The Princess Diaries, and now Anne Hathaway is sporting a completely different look on the set of her new political thriller, The Last Thing He Wanted, reports Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail describes her role as “a former journalist who becomes ‘an arms dealer for a covert government agency’ in the new Netflix drama.” Apparently, going undercover entails a whole new look for the 35-year-old actress, complete with red hair that she’s been seen sporting on the set in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The heat has been intense while shooting.

The film is based on the 1996 novel of the same title, written by Joan Didion. The script was adapted by Marco Villalobos and Dee Rees, who will also be directing it, and Spider-Man’s Willem Dafoe is on board as the father, Richard McMahon.

The film has “Hathaway as a woman alone and unrelenting in a race against time. At the tipping point of the Iran Contra affair’s arms for drugs plot, hardscrabble journalist Elena McMahon finds herself on dangerous ground when she abandons coverage of the 1984 presidential campaign to fulfill her bed-ridden father’s last wish,” reports Deadline.

USA/PUERTO RICO: Anne Hathaway films action-packed scenes for upcoming drama The Last Thing He Wanted in Puerto Rico #AnneHathaway #TheLastThingHeWanted https://t.co/0QyMmdhqV2 pic.twitter.com/DRbM6BnWum — IFS news (@IFS_news) June 27, 2018

Hathaway can currently be seen as Daphne Kluger in Ocean’s 8, alongside amazing actresses like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, and Dakota Fanning, as well as singer Rihanna. The Daily Mail reports that the female ensemble film, which was released on June 7, managed to rake in $41.5 million in its opening weekend. As what seems to happen on any female-driven film, rumors of drama between the ladies hounded the stars, but Hathaway denied that any such friction existed on the set, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

“It’s been really amazing to watch the way certain members of the media have wanted us to fight each other and the way they wanted there to be competition and catfights, but we were all collaborating—all the time. Now, we’re friends,” she said.

In the film, which is much like Frank Sinatra’s original Oceans 11 and Geroge Clooney and Brad Pitt’s remake and its sequels, the women get to portray the criminals this time. They gather together to steal a high-priced necklace from the Met Gala. As Cinema Blend reports, Bullock and Blanchett admitted fearing that the film would never get made while at a recent press conference. Thankfully, their fears and doubts proved to be unfounded.