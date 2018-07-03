‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Expresses Hurt Over Being Excluded In Girls’ Night Invite

The Bravo star is excluded from a group invite to an event at SUR--on a night she works there!

It wouldn’t be Vanderpump Rules without some sort of feud brewing. Ahead of the Bravo reality show’s seventh season, two stars had it out on Twitter over a girls’ night snub, according to E! News. On Monday, new Vanderpump Rules cast member Billie Lee hit social media to throw shade at an unnamed SUR co-worker and imply that not all of her co-workers are supportive of her transgender lifestyle.

“When yo coworkers don’t include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job!” Lee tweeted. “On the night you work! #RudeAF #TransIsBeautiful.”

Vanderpump veteran Kristen Doute chimed in with a tweet of her own.

“It’s not your event,” Doute wrote. “Don’t make this about something it’s not. #NoH8.”

A fired-up Lee posted a reply to Doute, which included some shade over the fact that she is no longer a SUR employee.

“Boo you don’t work there so why are you speaking?” Lee tweeted. “This was not a birthday at someone’s house. This was an event called GIRLS night at my job where I work and on the night I’m scheduled. It’s not a matter if you like me or not! I work there.”

Lee later posted to Instagram to thank her fans for having her back “through this awful time.”

While Billie Lee and Kristen Doute didn’t specify which event they were talking about, SUR has advertised a “Girls Night In” for Tuesday, July 3. Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright posted an ad for the event at the West Hollywood hotspot, inviting her followers to join in, and she tagged several of her co-stars in the post, including Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and Stassi Schroeder.

Katie Maloney took to Twitter to make it clear that she has no beef with Billie Lee or anyone in the transgender community, and Doute also posted to her personal Twitter account: “We are not hateful people and ABSOLUTELY support the LGBTQ community. A person is a person is a person.”

Billie Lee previously told the Huffington Post she was grateful for the opportunity to work at SUR and that the reality show role was a bonus. She also talked about what it was like being the newcomer at SUR alongside the already tight-knit Vanderpump Rules posse.

“When you start a job, you’re thrown into a group of people,” Lee told HuffPo. “I love a bunch of them, but some I find are a little too much of a victim. They take big, life-changing things and make it about themselves. I feel like some people are very self-involved and privileged and I’m not down for that.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo next year.