Olivia Munn Embraces ‘Sweet Sunrise’ With Casual-Yet-Sexy Swimsuit Selfies As Her Vacation Continues

Actress Olivia Munn shares new updates from her vacation and she showcases another sexy swimsuit in her posts.

Actress Olivia Munn is spending her birthday exploring some of the most glorious places in Europe and her latest Instagram posts show that she’s having a blast. Not long ago, she was in Spain and shared some shots showing her in a red-hot sizzling bikini. She has posted a few more times since then and her latest swimsuit pictures share a different style of sexy.

Just a few days ago, Olivia Munn was embracing the sunshine from an infinity pool as she wore a tiny red bikini. Soon after that, she wore a one-piece swimsuit that still showcased all of her sultry curves. Munn posted a couple of photos on Instagram noting that she was taking in a sweet sunrise, and she had on large glasses with simple makeup and her hair down in loose waves.

Munn tagged Gooseberry Intimates in her post, and this is a brand of swimwear she has worn several times before. From the looks of things, the one-piece suit Olivia wore in this recent post is the So Chic Sweet Sunrise that retails for $99. Gooseberry notes that this suit as being part of its Shimmer Series and it is definitely a showstopper.

“Flatteringly high & cheeky cut designed to make you look and feel sexy.”

Sweet Sunrise ???????? A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:14pm PDT

Olivia didn’t tag where she was for her sunrise swimsuit shot, but it seems that she headed to Saint Tropez for a bit of time after enjoying Spain. Munn posted a photo showing her with actress Emma Roberts and per Vogue, it seems the ladies were there for the launch of the newest Zimmermann boutique. The Zimmermann line is from Australia and was co-founded by Nicky and Simone Zimmermann.

For the Zimmermann event, it looks as if Olivia is wearing their Unbridled Palazzo Pant from their Fall 2018 Ready to Wear Collection in a Haze Jonquil Floral print that was created specifically for the designer. The pants retail for $530, and Munn paired the pants with the Unbridled Maiden Blouse in the same print that retails for $495.

@zimmermann à Saint Tropez ☀️ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:09am PDT

July 3 happens to be Munn’s 38th birthday and given her gorgeous vacation settings of late, it’s probably fair to guess that she’ll be somewhere amazing to celebrate this latest birthday. What kind of sexy and sultry selfies will Olivia Munn post to Instagram next? Fans are hoping for some fun birthday-related photos from the actress, and it seems likely something will pop up within a matter of hours.