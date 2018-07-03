Directors Work In Secrecy On Controversial Pro-Life Roe V. Wade Film

A pro-life movie about Roe V. Wade is already causing controversy, and it's only in its filming stages.

Nick Loeb and Cathy Allyn have been working on co-directing a new movie, but they’ve been working at it very quietly. So quietly, in fact, that the directors have been telling people a fake title for the movie. This has included owners of shooting locations. Meanwhile, it appears that many crew members and cast members were unaware of the movie’s message for a while, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The reason? The movie is about a very controversial subject: abortion. And even more so, the movie takes a pro-life stance, which has angered those in the pro-choice movement.

As a result, one of the co-directors, Nick Loeb, has been told by a lady with a headset to “go f*ck” himself after she found out that he was the director. The woman was working on set as an electrician. And she wasn’t the only one to quit.

Loeb said that “We had to replace three local actors, including one who was to play Norma McCorvey, even after she begged for the role.” Additionally, a costumer quit their job because “of the subject matter and pressure from her peers.”

Moreover, Loeb and his co-director Cathy Allyn have had trouble securing not only shooting locations but also space rentals for extras to hang out and eat food.

This included being told that “due to content,” the crew would not be allowed to film at Louisiana State University. And when they shot one day of filming at Tulane University, the crew was kicked out once the school newspaper reported that the movie would be pro-life. The official reason given by both universities was that there were problems with logistics.

And at one New Orleans synagogue where extras were enjoying catered food and waiting to film, the owners of the property threw everyone out and locked the door. Loeb said that “We had to call the police so that the extras and caterers could retrieve their possessions.”

For Loeb, keeping things under wraps is ever important. He said that “There are lots of surprising cameos from controversial people in the news that I can’t tell you about — or more people might walk off the set.”

The topic of abortion is highly charged, and typically Democrats tend to lean more toward pro-choice while conservatives tend to be more pro-life.

In some countries around the world, including El Salvador, Haiti, and Nicaragua among many others, it’s illegal to seek an abortion. In the most restrictive countries, it’s illegal to perform or undergo an abortion even in the case of rape, incest, or even if the mother’s life is at risk, detailed We Forum.