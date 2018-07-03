Ariana Grande’s Family Reportedly ‘Terrified’ Pete Davidson Is Using Her For Fame

Ariana Grande’s family is said to be very worried about her relationship with Pete Davidson. The couple, who have only been dating a couple of months are already living together and engaged. However, the Grande family believes that the Saturday Night Live star could be using the singer for fame.

According to a July 3 report by Radar Online, Ariana Grande’s family is very worried about the speed of her relationship with Pete Davidson. The couple is moving very quickly. They are not only living together just months after they began dating, but they got engaged only a few weeks into their relationship.

Sources tell the outlet that Grande’s family believes that Davidson could be “using her” to gain more fame for his own career. Pete is currently a fan favorite on Saturday Night Live and has gained tons of exposure, as well as social media followers since his romance with Ariana became public.

“Of course everyone is happy for her but they are also super worried that she is going to get her heart ripped out. Everyone thinks that he is using her. “She is not listening to anyone and is shutting out anyone who tries to wish her anything but happiness and joy. The red flags are everywhere and Ariana refuses to see any of it,” an insider revealed.

In addition, Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, has been working hard to get sober and stay sober. He recently hit the one year mark in his recovery, and can’t stand the fact that Pete Davidson thinks it is okay to smoke weed “every day.” Frankie has allegedly expressed his concerns to his younger sister but, according to Radar Online‘s source, she is reportedly refusing to talk about it.

“Ariana’s brother Frankie is sober for over a year and he cannot believe that Pete thinks that smoking weed every day is okay after struggling with addiction. He has told Ariana this and she doesn’t want to hear any of it. She is in love and is convinced he is her soul partner. Nothing can change her mind.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are getting so close that she even inked a tattoo on herself in honor of Pete’s late father, a New York City firefighter who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Grande got a tattoo of Pete’s father’s badge number on the front of her foot near her ankle, a tattoo that Davidson also has on his left arm.