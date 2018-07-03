Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against ‘Jersey Shore’ Star, Per ‘TMZ’

Jen Harley will not face a jury after allegedly dragging Ronnie Ortiz-Magro with a car.

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Jen Harley will not face domestic violence charges for allegedly dragging him with her car, according to TMZ. A representative for the Las Vegas Justice Court revealed to TMZ that the case against Harley will be dropped. It has not yet been revealed as to why prosecutors will not move forward with the case.

Since the incident, TMZ reported that the reality star is seeking a formal custody agreement regarding the couple’s 2-month-old daughter Ariana Sky.

Sources close to the MTV star revealed that the infant has been staying with Magro since Harley’s incident. TMZ reported that the reality star’s mother has been helping with babysitting and Harley is allowed to see the couple’s daughter.

Magro reflected on his blessings in an Instagram story with the caption, “Nightly Routine” as he looked out at the Las Vegas skyline. “#StripViews.” He then added the hashtag “#SitOutside” as he thought of “all the blessings” in his life “small or big.”

Us Weekly reported that Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly beat the Jersey Shore star up and dragged him with a car on June 24. “He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” an insider told Us. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie.” Harley was released from jail the following day after posting $3,000 bail.

In early June, the couple also got into a physical altercation when Harley showed up to a Vegas hotel while the Jersey Shore cast, including Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese, was filming Season 2 of the popular MTV reboot series. The couple has been embroiled in drama on social media as the two traded insults and cheating accusations with one another.

The couple was attempting to try and come to terms with their relationship so they could co-parent their daughter in a positive way, but until the domestic dispute, they were unable to do so. While their future seems uncertain, it appears they are trying to move forward separately.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Harley took to her private Instagram story on Saturday, June 30, to share images of the couple’s daughter Ariana Sky. In the story, the infant was wearing seen sparkly pink Converse sneakers in one photo and a pink onesie in the other, as reported by Us Weekly. Magro was not seen in the photo story.