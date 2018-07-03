Blac Chyna Is Dating Boxer Devin Haney, According To TMZ

Gossip site TMZ reports that reality star Blac Chyna has found new love with 19-year-old pro boxer Devin Haney. Sources close to Haney confirmed that the athlete messaged Chyna via Instagram 2 to 3 months ago after learning they had the same lawyer. The two have reportedly been seeing each other since then.

Chyna posted a picture of Haney to her Instagram today with the caption “Hi Babe” with Haney responding with a heart emoji in the comments. The post now appears to have been deleted from the account.

The news of Chyna and Haney comes a mere few weeks after her recent split with rapper YBN Almighty Jay. She left him back in mid-June after just three months of dating. Jay posted via his Instagram story that “@blacchyna and I are no longer together.” However, as Inquisitr recently reported, Chyna split with Jay after allegedly learning he got another woman pregnant.

Jay and Chyna met on the dating website “Christian Mingle” and have been linked to each other since February of this year. In April, Jay made a post via Instagram to Chyna asking “Will You Marry Me?” It’s unknown whether the post was serious or just a joke. Chyna herself has not commented on it but given her bare fourth finger and recent circumstances, it’s safe to say it was either a joke or she turned him down.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 10: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her “Chymoji” Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Rumors also emerged that Jay reportedly got Chyna pregnant after photos surfaced of her wearing a dress with what seemed to be a baby bump. However, TMZ quickly expelled the rumors by quoting Chyna who said she was just “bloated.”

Chyna has had a very interesting history with previous relationships. She is a mother to one child named Dream with Rob Kardashian and has another child named King Cairo with rapper Tyga (who funnily enough used to date Rob’s half-sister Kylie Jenner).

While there’s been no official word that Chyna and Haney are officially dating, the evidence seems clear that the two are becoming pretty involved with each other.