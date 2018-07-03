Farrah Abraham Rocks Barely-There Thonged Bikini During Cannes Getaway

Nothing is left to the imagination in this suit.

She may as well just be naked!

Following the drama between herself and Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, Abraham jetted off to Cannes to enjoy a laid-back vacation. According to Radar Online, the former Teen Mom OG star strutted her bikini body in a skimpy orange and purple string bikini.

Photographs show the reality star walking around the pool without a care in the world. The 27-year-old can be seen showing off her amazingly toned and fit body in a bikini that ties on the sides. She also traded in her usual face full of makeup for a more subtle look, appearing to only wear lipgloss and no other makeup. Farrah wore her dark brown hair up in a top knot and was even photographed striking a pose for the camera, with her backside fully exposed.

It is unclear as to whether or not Farrah was just in Cannes for a vacation or if she also had to jet there for a work engagement. Additionally, it is not known whether or not Farrah brought along her daughter, Sophia Abraham, on the trip with her.

It may come as a shock to some that the sexy bikini pics have not yet made their way to Farrah’s Instagram page yet as she has no problem showing off her amazing figure to her army of Instagram followers.

Fun in the sun! Farrah Abraham was ready to turn heads as she showcased her fabulous body in a … https://t.co/3MA4p9sN5x @DailyMailCeleb — Shafique Anwar (@Shafiqu86362222) July 3, 2018

And Abraham’s last Instagram post came last night as the 27-year-old shared a photo of herself in a director’s chair, promoting the Masterclass on Entrepreneurship program that will be available in July. According to the post, the class will feature 20 videos.

It seems like a lot of fans will be taking the course as the post has already gotten over 2,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Many fans shared in the comments section of the picture that they would for sure be engaging in Farrah’s latest endeavor.

“Maybe you can teach Kevin O’Leary and the other sharks!!!”

“GET EM MAMA,” another fan wrote.

Of course, a few people also used the comments section to share their dislike for the controversial Teen Mom star, only sharing hate on the page.

“Lmaoooo! U are so hated. Yikes. I feel bad for your little girl. Hopefully she has other women around to look up too,” one fan wrote.

“A masterclass??? on how to be low class?” another fan joked.

It appears as though Farrah has yet to clap back at the haters on the post but by now, she’s probably just used to it.