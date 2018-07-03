Workers Injured In School Shooting At Sunrise Point Elementary In Overland Park, Kansas, Suspect In Custody

A fight between construction workers on school property turned into a shooting and carjacking.

According to CBS News, police in suburban Kansas City are searching for a suspect who shot two contract workers at Sunrise Point Elementary school in Overland Park.

Overland Park police public information officer John Lacy says school is out of session and no students were at the school at the time of the shooting, which occurred just after 9 a.m. and left the two men in critical condition.

An estimated six-man contractor team was working outside the elementary school this morning renovating a playground. According to ABC News Chicago, a fight broke out and one worker shot two others before fleeing the scene.

The suspect then tried and failed to carjack a vehicle from a car wash near the school. Shots were again fired but no one was injured. The suspect then successfully carjacked another vehicle, which was later found abandoned by police.

Just before noon, Lacy said via Twitter via the Overland Park police official account that police had surrounded a home close to W. 159th and Rosewood. A few minutes ago, the Overland Park Chief of Police Frank Donchez’s account stated the suspect is in custody and no further injuries have been reported.

Suspect taken into custody. No injuries to suspect or officers. https://t.co/OsLAIAPP61 — Frank Donchez (@OPPD_Chief) July 3, 2018

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.