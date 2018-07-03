Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Reportedly ‘Struggling’ To Bond With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, are currently vacationing together in Italy. The couple was recently joined by the reality star’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. However, things may not be going well with the kids and Younes.

According to a July 2 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend of over a year, Younes Bendjima, is struggling to bond and connect with her three children, whom she shares with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Sources tell the outlet that both Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are doing “everything” in their power to be liked by the kids and that it has turned into a bit of a competition between the two couples. Insiders reveal that Sofia has Younes beat when it comes to the kids’ affection and that Scott makes sure that his girlfriend spends plenty of time with the children.

“Both Younes and Sofia, are doing everything they can to be the cooler figure to the kids. Younes is struggling to be seen as nice, fun and accepted by Kourtney’s kids while Sofia already has him beat. Scott has made sure that Sofia spends more time with his kids than Younes and the young ones are already forming strong bonds with their dad’s girlfriend,” an insider revealed of the situation.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian’s children allegedly talk about Sofia Richie “all the time,” making things a bit awkward for Younes Bendjima when it comes to the popularity contest. It seems that Bendjima may not have the parenting instinct that goes along with connecting to children, but he is said to be trying very hard in hopes of keeping both Kourtney and her kids “happy.”

“Younes is well aware of how much the kids like Sofia because they talk about her all the time. Having fun with the kids comes naturally to Sofia, she loves holding the kids and playing with them, but Younes is struggling a bit more. It’s important to Younes to make the kids happy and keep Kourtney happy too. It’s a complicated situation but Younes is feeling the pressure to be better or at least as fun as Sofia with the kids,” the source continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are gearing up to move in together, which means that he and Kourtney Kardashian’s children will seemingly be spending even more time with Sofia. Meanwhile, Younes spends most of his time overseas and only sees the kids when he and Kourtney connect or go on family vacations.